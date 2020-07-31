The Conway City Council passed five ordinances at its regular meeting over Zoom on Tuesday, approving a wastewater revenue refunding bond for Conway Corporation, rezoning a property from a single residence zone to an office zone and approving the release of funds to purchase equipment for the Conway Police and Fire Departments unanimously.
Conway Corporation’s wastewater revenue refunding bond will save them almost $370,000 over the life of the bond and was approved after a bid process involving local Conway banks. Stephens, Inc., offered 17 banks the opportunity to bid on the bond, 14 of which were in Conway. After five responses were considered, Regions Equipment Finance Corporation’s bid, with a 1.69 percent interest rate was chosen. The ordinance passed with immediate effect.
The council also approved an ordinance to purchase new body camera mounts for the Conway Police Department. The department’s current mounts tend to fall off officers, Major Chris Harris of the department said to the council. The council approved the release of $7,900 to purchase 110 of the mounts for the department’s 127 officers.
Lastly, the council passed two ordinances involving the Conway Fire Department. In the first ordinance, the council released $5,000 to allow the Fire Department to purchase fire prevention learning materials for their elementary school programs.
Additionally, the council approved an ordinance to waive the competitive bid process for the Fire Department to purchase four Scott Airpacks, as the airpacks are only made by one company.
