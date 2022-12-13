The Conway City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday will consider an ordinance to approve an application for a private club permit for Olive Garden ahead of its opening of a new location in Conway on 554 Museum Road.
The ordinance involving Olive Garden is part of a sizable agenda packet of 26 actions on tap for Tuesday night, per the agenda available on the city’s website, www.conwayarkansas.gov.
If approved, the private club permit ordinance will allow Olive Garden to apply for additional permits through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. The ordinance doesn’t approve the operation of a private club at Olive Garden until the beverage control division approves the restaurant chain’s application.
“This approval does not authorize the operation of a private club within the City of Conway, but does function as an authorization to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division,” the draft ordinance available in the agenda packet read.
The city council will also decide whether to approve an ordinance to award full-time and part-time city employees an “employee appreciation bonus.” If approved, the ordinance will appropriate nearly $370,000 from the city’s budget to give full-time employees a $600 bonus and part-timers a $300 bonus. Employees must have been hired prior to the last full pay period in November to receive the bonus, and an emergency clause attached to the ordinance would make it effective immediately.
In other financial actions, aldermen will determine whether to adopt the city’s 2023 budget on Tuesday. Projected to gain more than $79.6 million in revenue and have nearly $77 million in expenditures, the city’s 2023 budget is expected to have most revenue and expenditure totals in the general fund and the sanitation fund. About $2.6 million of the 2023 budget is not earmarked for any specific fund.
In a series of three actions, the council will decide whether to approve ordinances to appropriate Rescue Plan Grant Program funds and CARES Act grant funds for the Conway Regional Airport. The Rescue Plan funds, which total a little more than $23,000, and the nearly $2,000 in CARES Act funds will be divvied up across seven different fund accounts the airport holds. In other actions involving the airport, council members will decide whether to pass a resolution to allow the airport to enter a corporate ground lease agreement with CRRG Hangar LLC, Flywheel Land and Tailhook to to build a new corporate hangar at the airport. If approved, the resolution will start a 40-year lease agreement with the companies for the hangar.
Council members will also decide whether to authorize Mayor Bart Castleberry to enter sales agreements with Conway Development Corporation (CDC) to buy five parcels from CDC at the old and current Conway Airport sites. Two of the parcels at the current airport would be bought by the city for nearly $1.7 million if the resolution is approved, while three parcels of land at the old airport would be bought for over $1.1 million. As part of the resolution, the city would also sell more than 40 acres of land to CDC at the old airport.
Other agenda items for council members to consider on Tuesday include:
An ordinance to annex a little more than 32 acres of land south of Empy Trail and the Orchard Hill Subdivision. Per agenda documents, the land is currently considered outside of Conway city limits and if the ordinance is approved, people living on the land will join the city’s Ward Four.
An ordinance to appropriate funds and enter an agreement with Blackbird Arts Collective for the Conway Poetry Project, as well as another ordinance to establish a Public Art Advisory Committee, the group which helped approve the Poetry Project plan.
An ordinance to appropriate additional funds for the Conway Soccer Complex. Per the agenda documents, a bond already passed to build a new soccer complex doesn’t provide enough funding for the project, as Nabholz Construction has estimated the project will cost nearly $9.4 million. If the ordinance is approved on Tuesday, $1.5 million from the city’s Grant Fund Balance Appropriation Account and $500,000 from the General Fund will be appropriated into the Parks and Recreation Account.
Aldermen will also consider a resolution to cancel the next City Council meeting on Dec. 27, just two days after Christmas. If the resolution passes, council members will not meet again until Jan. 10, the first meeting of the new year.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 1111 Main St. Prior to the 6:30 p.m. start, a committee meeting with an update on parks and recreation projects will be held at 5:30 p.m. All city council meetings are open to the public and available for livestream on social media and the city of Conway’s YouTube page.
