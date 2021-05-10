The Conway City Council will discuss amendments to the 2019 CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) action plan, a purchase and annual bid for the Transportation Department and the Markham Square project at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall. Aldermen will have a committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the RAISE grant.
City Hall remains closed to the public due to restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, anyone who wants to offer a comment or question is encouraged to do so by 5 p.m. Tuesday at https://conwayarkansas.gov/council/comments.
There is “an approximate total of $305,429.51 in accumulated unspent funds from past CDBG activities” the council will discuss reallocating to the Overnight Emergency Shelter fund, according to the proposal.
Because the previous CDBG “activities fell under budget, or could not be completed in a timely fashion with the funds available,” the money is available for the reallocation, the proposed ordinance reads in part.
Aldermen will consider the purchase of a 42-inch and a 48-inch HDPE pipe culvert for drainage improvement on Frisco Lane. The city solicited bids for the pipe culvert and received three. The lowest of the three (one was disqualified for not including sales tax) was from Culverts Plus for $26,431.40. The Transportation Department will ask the council to approve that bid.
The Transportation Department will also request aldermen to approve a resolution accepting the lowest bid — from Rogers Group, Inc. for $867,556 — for street milling and paving. This is an annual bid.
The council will discuss an ordinance to accept the lowest bid for construction of the Markham Square water quality demonstration project. The city solicited bids and received only one — for a little more than $1.4 million from Crow Group.
“Funds to cover the cost of the bid total are included in the 2021 budget,” the proposal reads in part.
To view the full agenda, visit conwayarkansas.gov and click on meeting information.
