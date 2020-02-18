Counseling Associates announced the opening of a new outpatient clinic in Perryville.
Brian Davis, president and CEO, said: “While Counseling Associates has served as the designated Community Mental Health Center in Perry County for many years we are excited about the opening of our new clinic at 206 West Main in Perryville that will make it more convenient for local residents to access high-quality care for their mental health and substance abuse needs.”
Brynda Lilley, program operations director, said: “All of CA’s core outpatient services will be offered at this location. Those services include counseling for adult, child, family, substance abuse, first episode psychosis, crisis intervention, psychiatric and medication management.”
Referrals and appointments can be made by calling the clinic at 501-889-1590.
