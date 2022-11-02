Country music singer Neal McCoy will perform in concert at the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m, the venue announced in a news release on Tuesday.
McCoy has released 15 studio albums. In 1993, McCoy’s career began with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His success continued with two more platinum albums, a gold album and six more top-ten hits in the late 1990s. In 2005, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On” from his self-released album “That’s Life” reached number seven on the top-ten hits.
In 2012, McCoy released his studio album “XII,” which was co-produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. The next year, he released “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride” as a homage to his lifelong friend and mentor. He released “You Don’t Know Me” in 2015, and “Neal McCoy’s Favorite Hits” came out in 2017 with 10 of his greatest hits and two new songs.
McCoy has done 17 USO tours globally. Additionally, he is the recipient of multiple humanitarian awards from the Academy of Country Music, Country Radio Broadcasters and the Masonic Grand Lodge.
“Neal is an amazing performer who provides a show of nonstop entertainment from the moment he steps on the stage,” Executive Director of UCA Public Appearances Amanda Horton said. “His music is classic and fun, and his personality is always positive and upbeat, providing a great atmosphere for an awesome show.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.