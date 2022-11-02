Country music singer Neal McCoy will perform in concert at the University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m, the venue announced in a news release on Tuesday.

McCoy has released 15 studio albums. In 1993, McCoy’s career began with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His success continued with two more platinum albums, a gold album and six more top-ten hits in the late 1990s. In 2005, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On” from his self-released album “That’s Life” reached number seven on the top-ten hits.

