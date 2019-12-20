The Faulkner County Quorum approved the 2020 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday.
“The budget is balanced and there’s about $50,000 remaining in county general, maybe $52,000,” Justice of the Peace John Pickett, who is chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, said.
The quorum court also approved appropriating $638,000 to go toward the county’s portion of the Union Pacific Railroad Overpass project on Highway 89 in Mayflower.
The quorum court previously approved the county partnering with the city of Mayflower and Metroplan on the project.
“This board approved our county assistance on building the overpass on Highway 89. Our part of this project is $1.5 million. The total project is $28 million, estimated,” County Judge Jim Baker said. “We received a letter from the highway department requesting that we pay it this year. We can pay it but we need to move some funds.”
The court also heard a second reading of a proposed ordinance relating to online bidding. It will vote on the ordinance during its Jan. 21 meeting at 7 p.m. in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse. All meetings are open to the public. Those unable to attend are encouraged to watch livestreams of the meeting on the Faulkner County, Arkansas Facebook page.
For more information, visit www.faulknercounty.org.
