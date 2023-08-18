The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved an ordinance that set a new base limit for what election commissioners can be paid during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance passed Tuesday repealed and replaced a previous ordinance that set the pay structure for the Faulkner County Election Commission after the Arkansas Legislature amended an Arkansas Code that stated the minimum amount election commissioners could be paid per meeting.
Previously, election commissioners were paid $100 per meeting but the new ordinance raises that number to $125 per meeting, up to a total of 10 meetings for an election, as compensation for commissioners’ attendance.
If commissioners told more than 10 meetings per election, then the Faulkner County Election Commission would receive $25 per meeting for each of the commissioners’ attendance.
The ordinance also pays commissioners $15 per hour for their time worked outside of meetings, up to 40 hours per election. However, commissioners cannot be paid more than $125 per day for their services, which means that they can’t have a meeting and get paid for visiting other polling sites as well.
The ordinance was approved by an unanimous vote.
The Quorum Court also approved an appropriation ordinance that appropriated funds to help cover the cost of storm damage to the Criminal Justice building’s access control system.
Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson ended the meeting by recognizing Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter for her recent award.
Darter was awarded the 2023 Wes Fowler Advocacy Award from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC), which is considered the premier honor presented at AAC’s annual conference.
The award, which is presented each year to a county official that exhibits great passion for advocacy, recognizes the county official who best embodies Fowler’s dedication to local government and demonstrates tireless work in boldly advocating for the counties of Arkansas.
“It really is amazing the things they do in that office,” Judge Dodson said Tuesday. “Everyone knows the crucial role her and her administration play everyday and they can’t mess up or this place shuts down. What an amazing honor for our county.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
