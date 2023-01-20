The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved an ordinance that created a new position in the County Judge’s Office during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The new position will have three separate jobs: an American Recuse Plan fund (ARP) administrator, an insurance administrator and a roads contract and procurement specialist.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.