The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved special pay for county employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is in the best interest of the county, its employees and the public that persons who cannot or should not be present at their job or work from home, should be able to remain at their home,” the ordinance reads in part. “The county is attempting to ensure employees are able to remain at home to prevent further spread of the virus without suffering undue hardship which may be created by limited availability of leave.”
Justices of the peace approved an ordinance ensuring that county employees who are unable to go to work because of COVID-19 issues will still receive pay.
The following criteria must be met in order for the employee to receive pay without using their leave time:
- Employees who are quarantined because of a health care provider or a public official recommended or ordered that the employee’s physical presence at work would jeopardize the health of others due to exposure or symptoms of COVID-19.
- Employees who care for a family member who is under a COVID-19 quarantine.
- Employees who care for a minor son or daughter if the school or childcare has been closed, or the child care provider of such son or daughter is unavailable due to COVID-19.
- Employees who are sent home because the County Judge has closed their office in response to the COVID-19 virus.
“Employees who are not scheduled to work because of vacation, sick, or other leave will not receive special pay,” according to the ordinance. “Employees who choose to take time off during this declared public-health emergency for any reason other than those listed, are still subject to the regular leave provisions as outlined in the County Personnel Policy.”
To view the ordinance in full, visit faulknercounty.org.
