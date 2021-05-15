The Faulkner County Quorum Court’s Personnel Committee began its process of reviewing pay raises for county employees at its monthly meeting Tuesday night. Concern was voiced when raise requests were tabled for further review prior to being submitted for vote to the full Quorum Court.
The committee also approved a nomination for the county Equalization Board for vote by the full court at its next meeting.
County operations has pay raise requests submitted in May and June of each year.
Pay raises were first introduced by Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals, who outlined a problem the county was having with its 911 dispatchers. After presenting the role dispatchers fill – including providing support and instructions to callers during an emergency – Ryals said the county was having trouble keeping dispatchers, since they were able to make more money for the same job at other locations.
The City of Conway recently had to give raises to dispatchers since it had been “losing dispatchers left and right,” Ryals said, adding: “We now find ourselves in that same scenario.”
What followed was a presentation by Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley, showing how the amount of raise being proposed was calculated based upon the pay rate in counties matching Faulkner’s Class 6 designation, as well as the pay scale for city of Conway dispatchers.
Wooley’s presented a proposal which had dispatchers moving from $31,091 per year to $33,221 per year. It also included creating an assistant dispatch supervisor position, currently held on a de facto basis by a senior dispatcher, at $34,968 per year and the supervisor role in that department moving from $36,343 to $39,331 per year.
“We’re not really asking for what it should be,” Wooley said, citing nearby Saline and Conway counties which have $42,000 and $56,000 per year for dispatch supervisors, respectively.
Justice John C. Pickett, personnel committee member and head of the budget committee stated he had “a number of difficulties with Ms. Wooley’s calculations,” citing the use of Faulkner County in the overall calculations and asked for the raise proposal be tabled for one month in order to review the calculations.
The original request was to table the dispatch salaries for one month, but this became tabling the entire of the salary package pending review. Other proposed raises put on hold were for the OEM office, where staff had taken on additional duties in keeping the county mapping updated, and the Circuit Clerk’s officer, where Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor presented to the committee for a raise for her office’s Assistant Clerk.
In discussion it came out that any raises would have to be before the budget committee prior to being sent to the full court, regardless of the personnel committee’s vote. Pickett asked County Clerk Margaret Darter to place the budget committee meeting after the personnel committee’s meeting in June, apparently to expedite the process.
During public comments several expressed dismay at the delay. Wooley and Taylor both expressed frustration over the delay in presenting the raise requests to the full court.
The committee also agree to move the application of Kent Baker to the county equalization board to the full court for a vote. Baker is a real estate appraiser which was a deciding factor in moving his application forward.
The proposed maternity leave policy for county employees, presented in the two previous meetings by committee chair Justice Tyler Pearson, was not presented at this meeting. Pearson said later the proposal was still being refined, reflecting considerations brought up at the April committee meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.