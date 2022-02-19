Pafford EMS will assume the county franchise for ambulance service, Judge Jim Baker told county mayors at a Wednesday meeting.
Mayors also discussed funding for various county projects and heard from Sheriff Tim Ryals.
The county had put forth a request for quote earlier, after Conway had moved to change its ambulance service from Metro EMS (MEMS) to Pafford earlier this month after, as Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry was careful to point out to attendees at Wednesday’s meeting, MEMS chose not to renew its bid for the city franchise. The Conway contract was for four active and one standby ambulances to be based in city fire stations, an additional ambulance compared to the previous MEMS agreement.
MEMS had a franchise agreement with Conway and the county since 2004.
The county agreement with Pafford, not yet finalized, will have three ambulances in the county, all based at fire stations in the county. This is one more ambulance than what was in the previous MEMS franchise agreement.
Ambulance agreements in counties and cities are for franchises, which allow the service to charge fees for operation inside county and city boundaries.
Baker read a prepared statement to the mayors prior to a broader discussion, including a presentation by Pafford representatives. The statement included that the county “is in the process of entering into an agreement with Pafford Medical Services.”
The statement continued that the three ambulances would be based in Greenbrier, Mayflower and Vilonia.
“We are still finalizing the details, but hope to have a transition in place by April 1,” Baker read from the statement.
Representatives had confirmed earlier that no interruption of ambulance service would take place during the transition in service providers.
A representative of the judge’s office confirmed that MEMS had not submitted a bid for its services in the county. It was unclear if ambulance services other than Pafford had applied for the county franchise.
During its presentation, Pafford EMS, represented by CEO Jamie Pafford-Gresham and COO Clay Hobbs, said the decision for the three ambulance location was based upon call analysis in the county.
Pafford is a long time ambulance service provider, with far-ranging locations, including a number of counties in the region including Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Baker said later as he reviewed Pafford’s bid for the franchise, a call to Saline County Judge Jeff Arey who spoke highly of the service, helped confirm its choice as a provider.
Questions by mayors included how the change of service would impact people in the county who had a MEMS alert subscription. Pafford-Gresham said her service would honor MEMS Alert subscriptions, and when those subscriptions expired, her service had a similar offering.
Other questions from the group centered on coordination with their city’s volunteer fire departments. Pafford-Gresham and Hobbs both said they were in the process of coordinating response procedures, including appropriate radio frequencies, with the various departments and would be presenting to city councils in March.
Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick expressed some reservations about the service basing in the city’s recently-completed fire station, and that approval for same would have to come from Greenbrier City Council. Hobbs confirmed the company was planning on presenting to that body this month.
Hartwick said later that he confirmed there was space in the station for the addition of an ambulance.
In a later interview, Hobbs said the service’s use of ALS or BLS ambulances in the county would be based in an “integrated” approach with type of ambulance dispatched based upon need at the time.
An ALS ambulance is one which provides “advanced life support.” In order to be labeled as such it must have a paramedic on board, who is able to provide higher-level medical care than an EMS technician. A BLS ambulance provides “basic life support” and is more oriented to site service, such as helping someone after a fall or relatively minor event, or transporting a patient between locations.
In the same interview, Pafford-Gresham said the service would work with any air-ambulance service provider, and Pafford Air Ambulance, which had both helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, would not be providing service in this area. The ambulance service’s dispatch center tracks other air-ambulance service providers and will call the nearest one in an emergency. A patient could call for an air-ambulance based upon a subscription agreement, she said.
With the franchise agreement in place, Pafford will have eight ambulances based in Faulkner County, with four staffed ambulances and one unstaffed backup ambulance in Conway fire stations, and the remaining three in the county. The backup ambulance could be staffed with fire department personnel if needed, Pafford-Gresham said.
In other matters, Mayors heard from Sheriff Tim Ryals who, as he had at the county Quorum Court meeting the previous evening, announced that his department was very close to having all open officer positions filled, for both detention center and patrol deputies.
Bakers reminded the mayors about broadband service in the county, as the group reviewed the eight service providers in the county. Included was that Conway Corp had recently been approved to provide internet service outside Conway city limits.
All providers are increasing capacity, including installing cable, to support broadband growth in the county, mayors heard.
Baker said county participation in funding broadband growth was currently on-hold as he had heard the state may be coming out with a program for it to provide the needed funding.
The county’s 911 service was discussed, with Baker telling the mayors that, 911 like ambulance service “things are changing.”
Forthcoming changes, due to state mandate, would include the two public safety access points (PSAPs) phone centers in the county would soon be reduced to one, with Conway’s coming under the control of the county in a combined PSAP.
“We have one [Conway] that is going away,” Baker said, “[but] I’m not going to tell you what it will look like in the end” as planning continued.
Part of the concern was changes to PSAP funding, generated through phone and calling card fees. Recent changes to the state law increased funding for PSAPs by weighing cell phone use more heavily, but despite this the county and Conway currently have to spend approximately $2 million a year to support 911, Baker said.
Baker indicated he expected additional legislation from the state to support 911 through phone fees.
“It (911) is not paying for itself today … but will with increased revenue,” Baker said.
The county animal shelter, specifically its funding, was also discussed. Baker told the mayors that the volunteer animal shelter tax fund currently held roughly $1.4 million, which would be enough to support updating the building purchased for the shelter for its use. The problem was the cost of shelter operations going forward, he said.
Shelter operations would cost the county “at least” $400,000 a year. The problem was participation in the voluntary tax, with seven percent of the county contributing to it, was not enough to support operations.
“If the tax does not come up we’re going to have to look at revenue from the cities,” Baker said.
The discussion on the animal shelter closed with Baker adding that a recent change in legislation would allow up to $10 million in American Recovery Plan funds received by the county to be unencumbered, indicating this may provide a short-term solution for shelter expense.
Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland discussed forthcoming zoning changes for that city, as the Highway 89 overpass project would change layout and transit routes through the city.
Baker said he had recently toured the area with Rep. French Hill, who was instrumental in providing funding for the project.
Wooster Mayor Terry Robinson, answering a question from Baker, discussed that city’s growth, with a sewer agreement with Greenbrier being instrumental in making the city more attractive for small business.
