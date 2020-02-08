Two Faulkner County Quorum Court committees will discuss a courthouse restoration program, give an update on the proposed county animal shelter and more in separate meetings Tuesday.
The Conway City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday has been cancelled.
The Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse with the Courts and Public Safety Committee following immediately after. Both meetings are open to the public.
The Budget and Finance Committee will discuss the soil conservation board and a pair of appropriation ordinances.
The Courts and Public Safety Committee will hear an update on the county’s 911 system. It will also discuss the courthouse restoration program. Committee members will hear an update on a proposed animal shelter with a possible location of a former Puppy Park.
Justice Steve Goode is also listed on the agenda but there were no further details available about the discussion.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit faulknercounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.