Several proposed ordinances were approved for submission to the Faulkner County Quorum Court during committee meetings April 13. A debate on maternity leave policy in the Personnel Committee led to that proposed ordinance being tabled for a second time.
The Budget & Finance, Personnel, Courts & Public Safety and Infrastructure & Roads Committees met.
Budget & finance committee
Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson presented current revenues to the board. Revenue is up for Faulkner County, Sanson said, showing $1,501.478.78 for January and February, a 15-16 percent jump compared to the expected 7 percent.
Sanson said he checked with surrounding counties to see if they were seeing the same above-expectation revenues. It was up “all the way around” for those counties, he said.
The committee approved three proposed ordinances to be submitted to the full quorum court. The first was a routine funds transfer bookkeeping ordinance. Second was an ordinance, presented by Justice Tyler Lachowsky, in response to a recently-passed state ordinance which raises the amount requirement for competitive bidding.
The state’s bill, SB456, raises the amount from $20,000 to $35,000. Anything less than $35,000 does not require a competitive bid. Lachowsky’s proposal would maintain the “ceiling” in Faulkner County at $20,000 and was passed for submission to the court without dissension by the committee.
Lastly, was a proposed ordinance which allows payment to a plumber for emergency repairs in the county assessor’s office after a pipe burst during the recent freeze. The plumber, Brad White, is the husband of a county employee, and approval is required for the $225 repair for parts and labor. This proposal also passed without dissent.
Personnel
Certainly the longest debate of the evening was the Personnel Committee’s review of a proposed ordinance to address maternity leave.
The ordinance, drawn up by committee head Tyler Pearson, would allow all full-time county employees to contribute eight hours of sick time per year to the Catastrophic Leave Bank (CLB), and additional time, if desired. Leave time could then be withdrawn from the bank by an employee “… for maternity purposes, or illness or death in the immediate family, in addition to bereavement leave” once approved by the overseeing Leave Bank Committee, per the proposal.
Justice Justin Knight said that the policy favored child bearing employees, compared to older employees since CLB hours could be granted to them before vacation or sick days were used, but for those not engaged in maternity purposes, the expectation was to use sick and vacation hours before CLB hours would be granted.
Pearson said this was due to the potential of someone having two children in a close-enough period of time where CLB would be the only possible relief.
“I think it [the policy] hurts more employees than it helps,” Knight said.
Tyler had, in March at the initial presentation of the proposed ordinance, presented a detailed analysis of employees in childbearing ages and potential use and impact of maternity leave hours on the county employee Catastrophic Leave Bank showing a relatively low use for maternity leave by the county’s 78 eligible employees.
Pearson also re-stated that the policy he had drawn up for the county was drawn from the state’s maternity leave policy implemented in 2020.
Justices Rose Roland and John Allison III also spoke supporting Knight’s considerations. This included some confusion about the terms of the state’s policy, which Pearson cleared up.
Justice Matt Brown spoke that while he shared the concerns of the “court conservatives,” he also had issue with the policy’s definition of maternity leaving out those impregnated through artificial insemination, plus it making no allowance for the male in families, including male-male child adoptions. This led to input from County Attorney Philip Murphy who shared this concern, citing a recent lawsuit when an employer’s maternity leave policy did not allow for same-sex families.
The county would be better served if either adoptions were removed from the proposal, or if same-sex families were included in the wording, Murphy said.
Justice Randy Higgins spoke briefly about the importance of adoption remaining included in the policy.
After comments from the four members of the gallery, the committee voted to table the proposal until changes were made which would reflect the concerns, notably the male parent issues and what some had labeled “prejudice” against older employees needing to take leave for, for example, a catastrophically sick spouse, such as after a cancer diagnosis.
Courts & public safety
A revamp of the fines collection process has resulted in $139,000 in overdue fines being paid to the county since Jan. 1, County Attorney Phillip Murphy told the committee. The majority of this came from state tax returns withholding by the Department of Finance and Administration, which then forwarded the money to the county, Murphy said.
This included at least one instance of a payment by an individual of $12,000 in fines to the county, Murphy said.
The money is being allocated “a dozen different ways,” Murphy said, with funds going to the sheriff’s department, some in restitution to victims of crime, some to the courts, and so forth.
Justice Higgins reviewed the county spay and neuter reports, showing through March 415 cats and dogs had been sterilized, with 277 rabies vaccines given. These numbers will be updated quarterly, Higgins said.
A proposed resolution adopting the county hazard mitigation plan was approved for submission to the court without dissent.
Infrastructure & roads
Justice Samuel Strain spoke to the committee about his review of county roads, including meeting with county road department foreman Mark Ledbetter. Strain had said he was going to do so at the previous month’s committee meeting.
He then proposed the county develop a master plan for its road system, with an emphasis on north-south and east-west roads.
“What we are going to do is make sure the whole county is managed properly?” Strain said. “I’m going to by pushing for some plan for the county.”
Cities and counties often have master plans, and in some cases are required to have master plans, for water systems and airports in order to received grant funding.
Murphy reminded members that the road plan is actually under the purview of the county judge, although the committee is able to designate funding. Judge Chris Carnahan, in attendance, said the committee actually is empowered to allocate for certain roads.
Budget Committee chair Justice John C. Pickett reminded the committee that the road budget, and plan, is in constant change throughout the year as revenue and weather impact.
“Be careful thinking about this – if you have a five-year plan, you have a one-year budget,” Pickett said.
Brown also asked for county IT Director Steve Wade for input on improving the county’s ability to broadcast meetings. Wade said he needed, first, a clear picture of expectations from the court, including the Infrastructure Committee, plus a need to acknowledge that any set up in the court was by definition temporary since the courtroom has additional uses.
Wade said he would discuss various options with vendors. One area, the lack of bandwidth for broadcasting from the court house, had been improved by his re-scheduling system backups in order for them to take place outside of court and committee meeting hours, Wade said.
