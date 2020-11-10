Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Nov. 9, Faulkner County shows a statistically lower percentage rate of COVID-19 infections compared to the region.
Current Faulkner County is at 2.40 infections per 1,000 people, while the six-county Central Region is at 2.91 infections per 1,000.
Of the seven Arkansas trauma system regions used as survey regions in the state, Central is currently at the lowest per 1,000 infection rate at 2.91, with the Northeast region the highest, at 6.01 infections per 1,000. Currently Izard County, in the North Central region, shows 19.44 infections per 1,000, the highest rate county in the state. This is likely reflecting the infection rate at the North Central Unit state prison at Calico Rock, located there.
Pulaski County to the south shows 2.87 per 1,000, and Lonoke County to its east is higher at 3.37. Van Buren County, to Faulkner’s north, is currently at 1.03 per 1,000, among the lowest in the state. Conway and Perry County to the west, are 2.35 and 3.83 per 1,000 respectively.
In cities, Conway shows a steady 20-29 per 10,000 infection rate since early October. Mayflower shared that same rate in early October, but is down down to 0-9 infection per 10,000. Vilonia is also on the same 20-29 scale as Conway and has held stead there, except for a brief reduction for the week of Oct. 19. Damascus, also, holds steady at a 20-29 average.
The Conway School District, per the ACHI map, continues with this 20-29 per 10,000 measure. Greenbrier is 10-19 per, and Mayflower is 0-9 per 10,000.
Arkansas Department of Health shows Faulkner County with 303 active cases against 3,401 recoveries. Total deaths in the county due to COVID-19 is 44 and total cumulative cases is 3,748. Arkansas has 121,866 cases against 107,287 recoveries.
In the previous week Arkansas had several record setting days, with 1,548 cases Nov. 5, an all-time single-day high of 1,870 cases Nov. 6 and 1,598 cases Nov. 7, all in excess of the Oct. 23 single-day record of 1,337 cases.
Hospitalizations continue a steady climb begun in mid-September with 741 hospitalized Oct. 8, the last day available on the independent Arkansascovid.com website.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and the independent arkansascovid.com web sites.
