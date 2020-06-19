The Faulkner County Quorum Court discussed COVID-19 and the 2020 Census during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said COVID-19 is a huge concern.
“It’s present, and it’s a lot more present than we ever dreamed it would be in Faulkner County,” Baker said.
Faulkner County Administrator Tom Anderson said the number of positive cases in the county “are definitely on the rise.”
Baker said the number of cases of COVID-19 increased every day last week, which he attributed to a lessening of precautions.
“In all fairness, a lot of people have let their guard down,” Baker said. “Since Memorial Day, the activity in the state has really skyrocketed.”
Anderson said the active cases 12 days prior had been six and it had jumped to 63 by the time of the meeting.
Anderson said there are also positive cases at the Human Development Center that are not included in that count.
Baker presented information about the total amount of COVID-19 cases the county has experienced.
“We’ve had a total in this county of 172 cases confirmed, [of which] 106, as of this afternoon, have recovered,” he said. “There have been three known cases that caused death.”
Baker said all the county’s elected officials met to try and decide what the county can do to combat COVID-19.
Baker encouraged people who want to be tested for COVID-19 to go to the Faulkner County Health Department. At the health department, those who show up for COVID-19 tests will be asked to present their insurance cards.
“If you don’t have an insurance card, you can still get the test and not pay any money,” Baker said.
Baker also expressed concern with how the pandemic could impact schools in the future. He said if schools were required to start in the next few weeks, he doubts they would be able to start.
After discussing COVID-19, the court discussed the census. Baker said Faulkner County is still leading the state in filling out the census, but he said there is still more work to do.
“We know the county has had tremendous growth, but if it doesn’t show up in the census, then it’s no benefit,” Baker said.
Baker predicted the county grew by 25 percent in the past 10 years. He also asked the Faulkner County Quorum Court members to encourage others to fill out the census.
