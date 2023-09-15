The Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee discussed placing a ballot referendum during the March 5 election on the question of increasing fire dues for the Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The Pine Village Volunteer FD said that the increase in fire dues is needed because the cost of equipment has gone up significantly over the years.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.