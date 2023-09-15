The Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee discussed placing a ballot referendum during the March 5 election on the question of increasing fire dues for the Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Pine Village Volunteer FD said that the increase in fire dues is needed because the cost of equipment has gone up significantly over the years.
If the people vote on the item at the March election, the dues levied by the Pine Village Volunteer FD would be collected each year. The amounts being voted on are $60 per residence, $15 per parcel of unimproved land up to 40 acres; $25 per parcel of unimproved land equal to or greater than 40 acres; $45 per apartment or duplex unit per parcel; $125 per parcel for each commercial or industrial business with a structure of 5,000 square feet or fewer; and $150 per parcel for each commercial or industrial business with a structure of 5,001 square feet or more.
The Courts and Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to send the item to the full court for final approval at the next Quorum Court meeting.
The decision does not increase the dues as of now, and committee members only voted on placing the item on the ballot for the people that the fire department serves to vote on in March.
The Personnel Committee also met Tuesday were members voted unanimously to send an ordinance to the full court that creates a full-time investigator position and a full-time peer recovery specialist position in the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
These positions create an overdose response team within the FCSO as part of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP), of which the FCSO was selected to participate in.
The salaries of the two positions according to the ordinance are $45,976.32 for the Investigator position $30,000 for the peer recovery specialist position.
This comes from a fully-funded grant for two years for these positions and the goal of the ORT is to combat overdose and drug addictions in Faulkner County. The investigator specifically will pursue criminal charges against people who deal to overdoes victims in the county.
The item was approved to be forwarded to the Budget and Finance Committee by an unanimous vote.
The Personnel Committee also approved a number of resolutions that increased the salaries for multiple different full-time positions in different departments of the county including 15 full-time positions in the county library, 11 full-time positions in the assessor’s office, one full-time position in the county recorder cost, 113 full-time positions in the FCSO and one full-time position in the coroner’s office as well as increase the salary for the Faulkner County legal assistant.
These increase will be addressed in the 2024 annual budget process and will become effective Jan. 1.
