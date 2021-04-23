A program for collections of past-due fines has resulted in the county recovering nearly $140,000 since its November implementation.
The program was undertaken by the county attorney’s office after debate within the Quorum Court. The need for a program came up when apportionment issues were brought before the court, including money for the sheriff’s office. In the course of debate it was determined the county had nearly $24 million in uncollected past-due fines in sheriff’s office accounts. The fines, assessed by the court, dated back decades.
For a debt to be on the past-due list it had to have seen no activity for the past 90 days.
The office began sending out notices to past-due account holders late last year and has shared past due account holder information with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Payment of fines, removing it from past-due, have come from two sources, fines being paid by the person assessed who comes to the sheriff’s office and pays, or by the Department of Finance withholding state income tax returns for the amount due to the county.
Faulkner County Attorney Phillip Murphy said what followed was a debate in the court as to what system was needed to collect the fines. The court ultimately had four choices. First, continue the current process of essentially passive fine collection, of carrying the fines and waiting for people to pay. The second was to hire a county employee with the full-time task of fine collection, including collection past-due property assessments.
A third option was the use of a commercial service, contracted through the Association of Arkansas County, Arktex. This group charged $2 for each letter sent to a past-due account holder, plus it receiving the first $20 of money recouped by Department of Finance plus 10 percent of the total recouped.
What was ultimately settled upon – the fourth option – was the current system, using the county attorney’s office working with the sheriff’s office to engage in fine collection. Murphy said the office’s legal assistant, Ashlie West, was put in charge of this program.
The process then began of assessing who, in the group of $24 million fine holders, to target. Fines on the list were parsed, and those with the name of the person who owed the fine, and a valid address, and a valid Social Security number who owed a minimum of $20, were sent letters requesting payment.
This same group, which represented $15,469,024 in unpaid past-due fines, was uploaded to the Department of Finance and Administration website.
Names on the list dated as far back as 1995, West said.
Those identified as owing past-due fines were able to appeal their fine, if they wished, in a hearing overseen by county judge Jim Baker. Murphy said “a handful” of people requested a hearing, none of whom successfully appealed their fine.
Typical reasons given for appeal were the person didn’t know they owed a fine, that they had already served jail time for their offense, or that they had been granted parole. None of these were reasons to excuse a fine, Murphy said.
Since then, the county has steadily received payment, beginning with $505 in November, the first month, paid on-site at the sheriff’s office, followed by ever-increasing amounts through March when $58,033.14 in total was received at the sheriff’s office. With April’s receipt of $2,432 at the sheriff’s office, a total of $118,558.80 has been recovered by in-person payments.
The Department of Finance and Administration has made two payments, there being a lag due to processing. In February, 91 cents was received, and in March $20,452.94 was received through tax withholding by the agency.
Total, paid at the sheriff’s office and from Department of Finance withholding since November is $139,012.65.
Murphy and West both said they expect collections to continue over the near term, with the county ultimately being able to recoup “over $200,000” as the current program runs its course.
The money, once received, is divided “a dozen different ways,” Murphy said, with fines due for booking fees, victim restitution, law enforcement, and so forth.
The amount of work by West and the sheriff’s department is what made the program work, Murphy said. This included constant calls between West and the sheriff’s office as old records, some dating back 30 years, were researched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.