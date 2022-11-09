The Faulkner County Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee continued its discussion on the American Recuse Plan (ARP) funds during a regular meeting earlier this week.
Faulkner County received $24,475,383 from the U.S. government from the ARP Act, and the Quorum Court has been discussing where to distribute the money for different county organizations and projects.
One of the ARP applicants up for discussion is the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) which requested $573,300 for its services.
Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick spoke in favor of the nonprofit organization due to the part that he had a close relationship with the organization for four years.
“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for the Quorum Court in Faulkner County to invest in a nonprofit that does a tremendous amount of work for children and families here in Faulkner County,” he said. ”This has a special place in my heart.”
Prior to COVID-19, the nonprofit saw about 257 kids a year, but by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, it saw 538 children, an increase of 109 percent. The money from the ARP fund would help the organization further provide for the children it serves.
The Budget and Finance Committee approved to send the application to the full court for approval at its meeting next week.
The city of Guy also applied for ARP funds in the amount of $190,000 for a construction currently in progress. Its application was approved to be sent to the full court next week.
United Way of Central Arkansas on behalf of the Toad Suck Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care was also approved of $20,000 worth of ARP funds to be discussed at the full court.
The Budget and Finance Committee also discussed the authorization of the payment of a $5,000 stipend to all full-time law enforcement officers that were eligible for the stipend thanks to Act 224 from the Arkansas Legislature.
The committee approved $25,000 in stipend to be discussed for approval at the full court next week.
Other items approved by the Budget and Finance Committee that will be sent to the full court include:
A salary increase for two positions at the Faulkner County Library.
A transfer of funds from the CARES Act Fund.
A transfer of funds from the Homeland Security SHSGP Grant Fund and the County General Fund.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
