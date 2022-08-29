Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and the Faulkner County Road Department have secured a $300,000 grant from the State of Arkansas to complete the Roden Mill Bridge Project between Conway and Vilonia.

Roden Mill Road serves as a main thoroughfare between Sunny Gap Road and Highway 36. Construction on the bridge is underway.

