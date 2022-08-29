Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and the Faulkner County Road Department have secured a $300,000 grant from the State of Arkansas to complete the Roden Mill Bridge Project between Conway and Vilonia.
Roden Mill Road serves as a main thoroughfare between Sunny Gap Road and Highway 36. Construction on the bridge is underway.
“Bridges are so important to our county,” Judge Baker said. “We have a number of creeks, streams and rivers throughout Faulkner County. And while we’re blessed to have the water, we also have the responsibility of providing safe thoroughfares across these bodies of water.”
Graylee Construction Company was awarded the construction project, and the bridge is estimated to be completed in November.
“Construction is coming along, well,” Faulkner County Road Department Foreman Mark Ledbetter said. “The old bridge has been removed and they are in the process of pouring concrete for the headwalls.”
The former bridge was a flatcar bridge created from abandoned rail cars.
“Roden Bridge wasn’t originally created with the expectation of the amount of vehicular traffic we have now,” Ledbetter said. “In addition to replacing the aging structure, the new bridge will also help prevent future flooding of the roadways in this area.”
Faulkner County maintains approximately 200 bridges throughout Faulkner County.
“A few weeks ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said there were 254 bridges that needed to be replaced or repaired in the state, but Faulkner County did not have one bridge on the ArDOT list,” Judge Baker said. “I’m so proud we didn’t make the list. We do our best to be proactive in taking care of our bridges.”
Roden Mill Bridge is one of four current bridge construction projects in Faulkner County.
“Over the past six years we’ve placed a priority on repairing bridges,” Judge Baker said. “We’ve received about $900,000 in grants over the past several years to repair bridges in our county, and we’re not finished yet. There’s still more work to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.