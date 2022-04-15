Uses for the Faulkner County $24 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) stimulus were heard by the Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday night. The Tuesday requests, the first of what will be three distinct sessions, were for infrastructure requests, specifically water and sewer infrastructure totally $10.5 million. The request were made representing five cities, with a sixth request from Conway Corporation for a project extending outside Conway into the county.
Other committees heard funding for jail architectural design and changes to court and sheriff’s office funding outside ARP provision. All but the sheriff’s office request was forwarded to the full Quorum Court for review at its regular meeting the following Tuesday, April 19. The Budget and Finance committee also heard an update on county revenues from county Treasurer Scott Sanson.
County Judge Jim Baker, in an opening statement for the Budget and Finance hearing, said his office had received a total of $42 million in ARP Funding requests. The Tuesday night requests were for infrastructure, with requests regarding government and not-for-profit entities, the remaining two categories, still to be heard.
“The requests before you tonight are what I consider vital for the continued well being and growth our county,” Baker said, citing county resident whose “only source of drinking water is well water contaminated with bacteria” and stalled growth in the county due to lack of adequate sewer service.
The county received half of its $24 million ARP a year ago with the second half of the money expected between May and late June. ARP funds have tight restrictions on where and how they may be used, although infrastructure is an approved spending area.
The funding requests were within ARP guidelines, Baker said.
Regular debate in Quorum Court has centered on the best uses for the funds against county long-term needs. A modern detention center is often brought up in these discussions.
Sanson’s report to the committee showed that the county currently has $11,364,694.66 of ARP funds on-hand.
One area not included in the night’s presentation was requests for broadband project funding, despite those requests in the packet prepared for the committee meeting. Baker explained those had been withdrawn as state funding is anticipated for broadband infrastructure.
“I have been told by the man who is developing the state’s broadband plan to hold off on spending money on broadband projects because the state will be funding several of them. I have signed several grant requests for broadband projects requesting state funds. Several of those projects have been completed and several are underway,” Baker said.
Infrastructure requests were presented for:
Conway Corporation, for a partnership project between the Conway and the county for a water line extension on Lower Ridge Road which would extend past city limits. The $2,836,700 project would provide safe drinking water for 57 homes currently with contaminated wells, Conway Corporation Water Systems Senior Engineer Mark Ferguson told the committee. The county’s share of the city-county project and the amount requested is $1,570,000.
Wooster Mayor Terry Robinson asked for two projects to be funded, the first a water tower and the second funds for the city’s ongoing sewer line project. The water tower, requesting $1,875,137.89 would ease water pressure problems for the city, including assuring water pressure for new subdivisions being built in the city.
The sewer lines, Robinson said, were part of a 10-15 year ongoing project, which included the city renting equipment so he and others could run sewer lines from the Greenbrier system into the city. The city had applied for grants for sewer service, but the median income in the community was not low enough for the city to be eligible, he said.
At this point Wooster was running out of money for the sewer project “and I need help,” Robinson said of the $3,135,038. 17 request.
The problem was without sewer in Wooster businesses – Robinson cited Sonic several times – were not willing to locate in the city, yet the growth of the area meant new home owners wanted businesses to be able to locate in the city. In turn sales tax could fund business sewer, but the sewer needed to be in place for businesses to locate, he said.
The project would cover half of the city, including people located between Greenbrier and Wooster as well as an expected 121 unit RV park expected to go into the city. The elementary school was spending $30,000 a month in chemicals to treat sewage, and expense which would be eliminated, along with labor cost, if the sewer system was approved.
Robinson concluded, stating the city had already spent $923,000 on sewer lines and equipment leases to install sewer lines, but “[We’re] about out of rope and need help.”
Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick made his request for sewer and water service improvements, three projects in total.
The first was for sewer service to the east of Greenbrier along Highway 225.
“We’ve got 1,000 acres ready to go, Hartwick said.
The area has a potential to add 15,700 people to the city, but the sewer line is what would make the most telling difference. Without sewer service, homes would need to be on roughly one-acre lots in order to support a septic system for each home. With sewer service the number of homes would move to as many as three per acre. Running water service to the area was also a requirement.
Currently the city’s sewer system is at about two-thirds capacity, Hartwick told the committee, but that was due to some homes in the city not being hooked up. The addition of Wooster customers along with current non-sewer customers in the city would outstrip capacity, the mayor said.
“If we had everyone hooked up we wouldn’t be able to handle it,” he said.
Additional requests were for upgrades to the existing treatment plant, including updated water purification technology and a backup generator. Upgrades would also allow three sewer-lift stations to close, which were a “constant maintenance problem” for the city.
Wastewater improvements to the city were requests for $6,722,100 and $5,664,539 with water supply improvement at $3,566,900.
Vilonia Water Works Assistant Manager Oren Noble asked for funding to enlarge a water line in order to properly service the city’s two million gallon main water tank. The project would be the upgrade to a 12 inch water line from Highway 107 to Highway 64.
Currently, Noble said, the system is not able to fill the tank during peak-use times.
“We need this project immediately,” Noble said of the $1,200,000 request.
Damascus Water Service Manager Randy Nicholson requested funding which would install a water line for customers north of Cadron Creek. The homes had been using wells, but during the gas boom one well collapsed and the second became contaminated, Nicholson said. As a result two families are sharing a poly tank which they have to take off-site to refill. Other families in the affected area are forced to use water filters, changing them throughout the month.
For the families to finance the project their water bill would increase $50 a month, Nicholson said.
Installing the four-inch line to serve the homes resulted in a $138,560 request.
Guy Mayor Sam Higdon requested an upgrade to an existing and aging water line. The $80,000 project would allow the line to be replaced prior to a road being repaved over it, and would impact the water supply for 600, Higdon said.
Reaction
During public comments, which included comments in favor of safe water for county residents, several, including Circuit Clerk and county judge candidate Crystal Taylor spoke that the a fairer picture would be if other request, made by government and not-for-profit entities were able to be reviewed prior to the court acting on these infrastructure requests.
Other business
An ordinance was approved for submission to the full court for $90,000 for an architectural analysis of a new jail for the county, centered on a needs assessment. When first brought up by the Court and Public Safety Committee, Chair Randy Higgins said the funding had been approved two years earlier, but the project had been put on hold due to the Covid pandemic.
Since the approval had extended past the one-year mark, it had to be re-approved by the court, Higgins said.
The ordinance passed both Courts and Public Safety and Budget and Finance for submission to the full court April 19.
Budget and Finance also approved ordinances providing a pay increase to Circuit Court Clerk positions after hearing a presentation by Hon. H.G. Foster. A similar ordinance for District Court positions was tabled.
Treasurer Scott Sanson presented county revenue for the month which, at $976,558 was 12.45 percent above March 2021’s revenue, it showed a “coming back to earth” step-down from the 21 -plus percent increases of January and February. County revenue through March is 19.54 percent above the previous year, Sanson said.
Angie Wooley with the sheriff’s office presented an ordinance which detailed pay and positions changes in that department. The presented to the personnel committee in the final committee session of the evening. The ordinance still has to be reviewed by Budget and Finance committee prior to submission by the full court.
