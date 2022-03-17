The Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. In the course of its business, justices heard repeated good news about county finances, although caution was urged.
County Treasurer Scott Sanson presented his monthly report, showing county revenues remain well ahead of previous years, a trend which began in 2021 as revenues far exceeded 2020 numbers. For February 2022, the county has $1,278,106.56 in revenue, a 21.39 percent jump over the same period in 2021. Total 2022 revenues for January and February were $2,349,161.33, which is 20 percent of the projected $11.6 million revenue for the year.
Sanson urged caution, advising justices that the sort of revenue growth the county is seeing is “not sustainable.”
“We are somewhat above other counties which is somewhat concerning to me,” Sanson said. Concerns included possible inflation pressures, plus the still-to-come impact the 5 percent tax rebate for Westrock Coffee and WestRock Company (not related firms) approved by the court last year in cooperation with an Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration program.
Finances were the topic of ordinances passed that night, beginning with an ordinance sponsored by Justice Tyler Lachowsky which revised the accounting for the circuit clerk’s office.
The ordinance reading was preceded by a statement by Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor citing her office’s work in creating efficiencies in the office, including updating of e-filing systems which allow the office to operate on revenue generated from its operation.
“In 2017 the cost recorder’s fund only had a balance of around $327,000 with a projected revenue of around $757,000, the budget during that time just for the Real Estate Office was $723,814.00 which didn’t create much of an increase each year,” Taylor said. “Today, we are excited to be able to return a $322,000 county general budget to the taxpayers of Faulkner County which can be utilized for other needs of the county.”
Taylor’s statement concluded: “I am proud of my staff for partnering with me to achieve this incredible goal,” to the applause of several attendees from the gallery.
Lachowsky echoed Taylor’s $322,000 statement regarding the office’s “returning the money to the county general [fund].”
Sanson corrected the statement prior to vote on the ordinance, that the $322,000 at the center of the ordinance was not extra money being returned to the county’s general fund but a re-accounting of money from within the general fund.
Sanson later explained the county clerk’s office is budgeted $397,453.37 for 2022 from a projected $600,000 in revenue, which included $75,000 for jurors and witnesses fees. After jury fees, the office budget is $322,453.37 for the year.
After to-date expenses for this year, $270,677.52 is “appropriated from County Recorder’s Cost Fund (3006) to Department 0120, County Recorder’s Cost…” per the ordinance, followed by a breakdown of line items including payroll cost and related expenses.
Sanson explained later that revenue for the clerk’s office is projected at $600,000 for 2022, which is in in the county’s general fund. Of that amount, the $397,453.37 is appropriated for clerk’s office operations. The ordinance removed the pass-through step of moving the money from general fund to the clerk’s fund, he said.
“It’s all going to wash neutral,” Sanson said.
The ordinance includes reducing the $600,000 revenue projection by $329,322.48 going forward.
State law mandates that any circuit clerk’s office revenue above $1 million must be placed in a county’s general fund. The general fund is the central fund of county government, providing revenue for a range of county operations. Other county funds have directed appropriation, such as Public Defender or County Roads funds.
The ordinance passed with all justices voting in favor, and several thanking Taylor for her work.
A second ordinance reflected further financial good news, as the county approved the final amount of carryover from 2021. Sanson had projected 2021 to 2022 carryover at $3.2 million in 2022 budget planning, and the ordinance presented before the court was $4 million carryover into the county’s general fund.
In discussion, Sanson told the court that “2021 revenues were great,” with assessment revenue up 7 percent for the year.
This ordinance also passed unanimously.
A third ordinance of the night was for body cameras for the sheriff’s department, a $352,000 expenditure. The ordinance will provide 100 body cameras with 50 percent of the expense expected to be refunded by a grant.
The purchases was funded through the county’s CARES Act funds, at $1.06 million prior to this ordinance.
In other court matters:
Justices heard, in a presentation by County Extension Agent Mary Beth Gross that Master Gardeners would be holding its annual plant sale at the Expo Center May 14. Other county extension programs were a county-wide financial simulation with 83 high school students participating as well as retirement and estate planning webinars.
Tax Collector Sherry Koonce, adding to the financial good news, presented to the court that after its January passage of a funding approval to add a full-time employee, her office has improved collections with more than $1.2 million in delinquent taxes collected since Jan. 18, $538,060 of that since mid-February.
Tuesday was the final day for the county to receive funding requests for use of the American Rescue Plan funds. The county is expecting the second half of its $24 million total in June.
