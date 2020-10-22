The Faulkner County attorney’s office has launched a pilot program with support from the quorum court to begin collecting delinquent circuit court fines and fees.
By collecting felony offenders’ outstanding debt, officials can begin giving victims restitution and also bring in revenue for the county.
“We hope the county can create a revenue stream of approximately $550,000 for 2021 in collections from delinquent circuit court fines and fees,” county attorney Phil Murphy told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Justice of the Peace Randy Higgins announced the pilot program during the Faulkner County Quorum Court’s meeting on Tuesday.
The county attorney’s staff will first gather information on each delinquent offender and before it sends notices in mid-November to those who owe money.
“Over the next few weeks the county attorney’s office will comply and sort delinquent Circuit Court fines and fees owed over the past 16 years. There are approximately 8,000 debtors,” Murphy said. “This year, we’ll likely focus on debtors that owe more than $500 or have a debt less than five years old. Once we’ve collected the necessary debt information (e.g. social security numbers, addresses, payment history), we’ll mail out letters to each of the defendants notifying them of our intent to garnish their state income tax return.”
The county attorney on Tuesday said he hopes to begin mailing out notices by Nov. 14.
The pilot program will focus on fines and fees issued in circuit court while Division One Head Court Clerk Donna Rappold continues to enforce district court fine collections.
“Our office will only oversee the Circuit Court fines and fees that are more than 90 days delinquent,” Murphy said, noting Rappold has served as “a great resource” in the pilot program’s start-up.
Officials believe there is $19,930,792.94 in outstanding circuit court fines and fees dating back to 2004.
It is unclear if officials can collect the entirety of the outstanding balance. Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker pointed out Tuesday night that it’s likely some of the debtors could have died since they were ordered to pay.
District court collection rates on average bring in 7% of unpaid fines using its income tax set-aside program. Though he said he could not put a number on the amount of revenue county officials hope to bring in by enforcing collections, Murphy said the county will benefit from the project.
“I’m hesitant to estimate how much we’ll be able to collect during our first year. I believe, on average, our district court income tax set-aside program generally has a 7% collection rate. However, much of the circuit court debt is stale, and it would be a win for Faulkner County if we even collect 2% of the total uploaded debts. After all, something is better than nothing. The older a debt becomes, the more difficult it is to collect,” Murphy said. “I suspect many of the debtors on the sheriff’s list have died, moved out of state or no longer file a state income tax return.”
Revenue collected through the collection project will benefit several agencies.
The county attorney said there are several state agencies and programs that “have a piece of the delinquent circuit court debt pie,” including the sheriff’s office and victims awaiting restitution payments.
The sheriff’s office would receive funds for certain fees related to booking and warrant fees while victims of various crimes are still owed restitution in a number of cases.
Currently, the unpaid restitution balance is $3 million.
“Restitution is the greatest driving force behind the creation of this pilot program,” Murphy said. “Victims have been promised restitution by the justice system. And we, as a county, have the duty to ensure restitution is paid to our citizens who have been victimized.”
In other business, the Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a County Board Transparency Report ordinance.
The ordinance passed with an 8-5 vote, with justices of the peace Higgins, Jerry Boyer, Justin Knight, Tyler Pearson and John Pickett voting against it.
The ordinance requires all county boards represented by public appointment to publish their reports and post any public service opportunities in advance so that residents “can have time to apply and understand requirements to serve their fellow citizens on county boards.”
Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick sponsored the ordinance, which also requires county boards to post any vacancy for two weeks before filling the position.
