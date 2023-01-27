Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson announced two changes to the leadership team at the county judge’s office.
Tom Anderson will serve as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) administrator for Faulkner County. Faulkner County received more than $24 million in ARP funds. As ARP administrator, Anderson will be responsible for the proper oversight and federal compliance of ARP funds that have been appropriated by the Faulkner County Quorum Court, Dodson said.
These appropriations will fund several water and sewer infrastructure projects throughout the county as well as nonprofit organizations’ efforts to help residents within Faulkner County and any additional projects for which funds are appropriated.
Anderson retired from the United States Air Force in 2012 as the Wing Commander of the 188th Fighter Wing in Ft. Smith, where he flew over 2,000 hours in F-16s and A-10s throughout his career.
Under Col. Anderson’s leadership, the 188th completed an Inspector General’s inspection and was rated the top unit in the Air National Guard and in the top 5 percent of Air Force units worldwide. Additionally, under Col. Anderson’s command, the unit was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for its performance of both combat and peace time missions.
During the past nine years, Anderson has worked for Faulkner County where he managed the construction of a new $12 million Justice Building. During the response to the tornado that struck Faulkner County in April 2014, Anderson provided initial command and control for emergency response, and he worked with local businesses to establish the first countywide disaster relief donations warehouse in Faulkner County.
Anderson, his wife Terri, and their sons, Adam and Derrick, live in Conway and attend Conway’s First Baptist Church.
Randy Higgins will serve as the Faulkner County Administrator. Higgins retired from Johnson Controls, Inc., in 2021 as a Regional Business Operations Manager after 35 years in the fire protection systems industry.
He also served on the Faulkner County Quorum Court for 12 years and was the chair of the Courts & Public Safety Committee and a member of the Budget & Finance Committee. He is the past president of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts and was a member of the executive board of the Association of Arkansas Counties. He continues to serve on the board of directors for the STOP DV Specialty Courts Program and has been a reserve law enforcement officer for 28 years and has served as the Reserve Commander for both the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Greenbrier Police Department.
Higgins and his wife, Verna, live in Greenbrier and have two sons, Matt (and his wife, Danielle) and Mitchell, and two grandchildren. Higgins and his wife are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
“Tom and Randy bring a tremendous amount of experience to the County Judge’s Office and Faulkner County, in general,” Dodson said. “They are both consummate professionals and passionate about serving the people of Faulkner County.”
