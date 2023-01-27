Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson announced two changes to the leadership team at the county judge’s office.

Tom Anderson will serve as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) administrator for Faulkner County. Faulkner County received more than $24 million in ARP funds. As ARP administrator, Anderson will be responsible for the proper oversight and federal compliance of ARP funds that have been appropriated by the Faulkner County Quorum Court, Dodson said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.