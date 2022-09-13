Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker along with other officials and the family of the late R.L. Wilson blessed and dedicated the Stanley Road Bridge in Vilonia on Tuesday morning.

“R.L. Wilson raised a family here in this area. He was part of the foundation of this part of the county. I’m so proud the Wilson family is here today to enjoy this dedication,” Baker said

