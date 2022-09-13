Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker along with other officials and the family of the late R.L. Wilson blessed and dedicated the Stanley Road Bridge in Vilonia on Tuesday morning.
“R.L. Wilson raised a family here in this area. He was part of the foundation of this part of the county. I’m so proud the Wilson family is here today to enjoy this dedication,” Baker said
The bridge replaced five culverts that were prone to flooding each spring, County Road Foreman Mark Ledbetter said.
“The old [culverts] that used to be here were constantly stopping up, backing up, flooding the road. The state bridge inspector was regularly asking us to get this cleaned out. I think once we got this built, he probably lost his job,” Ledbetter joked, garnering a big laugh from the crowd.
Judge Baker said the project was made possible through a $150,000 mitigation grant through the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and invited ADEM Director AJ Gary to speak at the ceremony.
“I’m just glad to be here. It’s really great to see some of these mitigation projects be completed,” Gary said. “About two years ago, thanks to the governor in the legislative session, we doubled the amount of mitigation funds for projects just like this. We know for every dollar that’s spent on mitigation saves about $6-$7 on disaster recovery. Anytime we can do a mitigation project, it save taxpayers money down the road.”
Judge Baker said that over the past five years, the county has received $900,000 through ADEM’s mitigation grant program “to help on our bridges and we appreciate it.”
“About two months ago, the highway department for state of Arkansas published a list of 256 bridges in the state that needed to be replaced. Faulkner County didn’t make that list. I am so proud we didn’t have a bridge on that list. We’ve tried to address our weak places,” Baker said.
Roger Evatt of the Faulkner County Road Department led the blessing of the bridge.
“I was one of the ones who had to clean the debris out [of the old culverts] every few months to keep the place from flooding, so it is a blessing to see a new bridge here,” Evatt said before beginning a prayer. “Bless this bridge, Father, for the community, for the county, for the state, and be with the leaders who put all the work into this – our county judge, contractors and everyone who had a part in this bridge.”
Members of the Wilson family joined Judge Baker and other officials to cut the ribbon officially dedicating the bridge.
“Ever since the new bridge has been built, we haven’t had a major flooding issue. On behalf of the family, we want to thank you for the investment in the community,” Coby Wilson said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
