Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker officially designated the week of July 25-31 as Faulkner County Library Week during Tuesday’s Quorum Court meeting.
This decision to designate the week in dedication to the county library was made after the library received the Community Impact Award from the North Metro Healthcare Forum and all the work the library did to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really don’t remember a library ever being recognized for a health care award,” Judge Baker said.
During the pandemic, the Faulkner County Library was able to adjust its operation to serve the community and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus by implementing curbside services, online programing and the installation of book lockers. The library also helped provide internet and computer access to small businesses and non-traditional students in the community.
“Instead of just shutting down, you look for ways to serve the community,” Baker said.
The Community Impact Award that the library won from the North Metro Healthcare Forum is given to an individual or organization who was able to show commitment to increasing general awareness to a cause in the community through outreach efforts, fundraising events and more.
“This could not have happened without 100 percent staff involvement and total support from our board who asked us again and again ‘what do you need, we’ll make it happen,” John McGraw, Faulkner County Library director, said. “We’re proud of the work we can do. Everything about what we do is just to take care of Faulkner County.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.