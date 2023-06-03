County mourns Boyer's death

Justice Jerry Boyer presents the POW / MIA flag at the Wooster Annual Memorial Ceremony on May 22, 2021. Boyer died Wednesday at the age of 78.

 Log Cabin Democrat file photo

Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Gerald “Jerry” Boyer died on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Justice Boyer served the Faulkner County community as a member of the county Quorum Court for years, recently working to secure funding for his hometown of Wooster’s wastewater infrastructure project and advocating for providing funding for Deliver Hope, a nonprofit which provides mentors to juveniles who have had appearances in court.

