County mourns Boyer's death

Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Gerald “Jerry” Boyer died on Wednesday at the age of 78.
Justice Boyer served the Faulkner County community as a member of the county Quorum Court for years, recently working to secure funding for his hometown of Wooster’s wastewater infrastructure project and advocating for providing funding for Deliver Hope, a nonprofit which provides mentors to juveniles who have had appearances in court.
“Justice Boyer was a peacemaker and a bridge builder,” County Attorney Phil Murphy told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Justice Boyer made it a practice to visit county employees at least once a week. No other Justice was more likely to be seen on the county courthouse campus.”
Justice Boyer was very active in serving the Faulkner County community and fulfilling his Quorum Court duties by attending election commission meetings, bridge dedications and any other public gathering at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
“If there was a county event, Justice Boyer was there,” Murphy said. “He took pride in being a Justice of the Peace. He was a true public servant and a gentleman. His warm smile and kind heart will be missed by all of us who work in county government.”
Former fellow Justice of Peace and current Faulkner County Administrator Randy Higgins said that Boyer has been a family friend of his for close to 20 years and described Boyer as the “Energizer Bunny.”
“He just loved serving his community,” Higgins told the Log Cabin. “There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t engaged in Wooster and Greenbrier that he wouldn’t participate in.”
Higgins said that Boyer was a driving force behind many Faulkner County restoration projects, including the Toad Suck Ferry in Toad Suck Park and the historical Springfield Bridge being moved in northern Faulkner County when it was on the verge of collapse.
“He really drove the program to have the bridge restored and relocated out at Beaver Fork Lake,” Higgins said. “Five years ago, it was dilapidated and about to cave in and now people have weddings on that bridge. It has been an honor for me to serve with him on the Quorum Court for the past eight years.”
On top of being a Justice of the Peace, Boyer also served in the Air Force and had a long career in the electrical energy and nuclear power inspection industry. He was a member of the Conway Noon Lions Club, the Faulkner County Historical Society and a former chairman of the Faulkner County Republican Committee, as well as a former Wooster councilman.
“He was a staple in the Wooster and Greenbrier area,” Justice of the Peace Jonny Tyler wrote on Facebook. “He was a true servant. A legend. He will be deeply missed.”
Boyer’s passing means there is a Justice of the Peace seat that will need to be filled for District 12. Murphy told the Log Cabin that the Quorum Court will need to pass a resolution in relation to the vacancy, most likely during its next meeting scheduled for June 20. From there, the resolution will be filed with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and she will appoint a replacement to serve for the remainder of Boyer’s term.
As for funeral arrangements for Boyer, visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wilcox Family Funeral Home in Greenbrier. The funeral will follow on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Wooster First Baptist Church and burial will take place at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
According to Boyer’s obituary, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Team on the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Conway Noon Lions Club or the Debra Robinson Senior Center in Greenbrier.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
