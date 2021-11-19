Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday evening. Issues before the court included funding for reserve deputy radios and passage of the county millage for 2022.
County tax revenues were discussed again after the through-October numbers were presented by Treasurer Scott Sanson to the Budget and Finance Committee on Nov. 9.
The schedule for 2022 budget planning was also announced.
The need for radios for the sheriff’s reserve unit, at $136,265 for 22 handheld and four car radios, was not debated. Where the money was coming from, however, was in debate.
The unit first brought its need for radios to the Quorum Court in September by Commander Monty Harper and Deputy Brian Tyner, who continued to marshal the request through the court’s committee process, including being present for the brief Budget Committee meeting prior to the Quorum Court meeting.
At that meeting the decision was made to provide funding for the radios from the county’s CARES Act funds, as opposed to the money being drawn from American Rescue Plan funds, the latter being the decision from the Courts and Public Safety Committee, which sent the ordinance which contained the funding to the Budget Committee.
In the Budget Committee meeting held prior to quorum court meeting, Justice Randy Higgins, citing an overview by the National Association of Counties, expressed concern that drawing the money from the ARP fund – as had been recommended by Courts and Public Safety Committee – could be found in violation of the ARP terms in a later audit. Courts and Public Safety, in a decision led by Justice Rose Roland, had moved to place the funding under ARP which held more money, but had tighter restrictions on the fund use, the restrictions being cited by Higgins in the budget committee meeting.
“The conservative in me says there is way too much gray area in this for me,” Higgins said to the committee, and later, after the committee approved moving to CARES Act instead of ARP, “This is a more conservative approach.”
ARP will provide roughly $24 million to the county over two years. CARES Act provided a single payment of roughly $1 million. Currently the CARES Act county fund has roughly $500,000 in it, which the only withdrawal planned for the ARP fund is the $300,000 in Premium Pay – one of the clearly annunciated uses for the fund – planned for later in the month after the passage of a Premium Pay ordinance by the court last month.
Justice John Allison told the court as the funding ordinance came up for consideration that he was concerned about continued use of CARES Act money, citing the expected forthcoming expense of the animal shelter after the county purchased a building for same earlier this year. Allison’s concern was that the CARES fund would be depleted before shelter construction was funded.
“I will not vote to increase taxes for the animal shelter,” Allison said.
Roland, who had initially moved for the radio money to be drawn from ARP funds, agreed with Allison.
“We are nibbling away at this [CARES Act] funding,” she said.
Higgins reminded the court, using the National Association of Counties documents, that ARP had five points under which its money could be used: Medical expense due to COVID-19, negative economic impact of the pandemic, replacement of pandemic-related public sector revenue loss and finally, for water, sewer, or broadband service.
Higgins, also chair of the Animal Shelter Committee, said the committee was currently working with a $1.4 million fund “and was not looking at CARES Act funding.”
The court ultimately voted down the proposed amendment to the ordinance moving the funding to ARP, keeping the fund source from the CARES Act. Shortly after that vote, a second vote was taken and the radio purchase was approved, with Justice Tyler Pearson the only no vote.
Pearson said later his no vote was due to there being money in the sheriff’s department radio fund which could provide for reserve unit radios. He was not able to state this to the court, he said, because the motion was made to vote on the ordinance quickly after the ARP amendment failed.
“The didn’t give me a chance,” Pearson said.
Funding from the sheriff’s department fund was brought up by Pearson from the gallery at the Court and Public Safety Committee meeting Nov. 9, where Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said there was not enough money in the budget to support what was ultimately an unexpected expense or reserve deputy radios.
At that meeting, Reserve Commander Monty Harper said asking the reserve officers to fund new radios at approximately $6,000 per officer was “too much.”
Reserve officers pay for their expenses including uniforms.
Millage
County millage was passed, the amount unchanged from the previous year.
Tax revenue
As had been presented to the Budget Committee the previous week, Treasurer Scott Sanson showed that county revenues were up 15.48 percent from the previous year, and at 96 percent of projection with November and December revenues yet to be reported.
Responding to questions from justices, Sanson said the county is expected to be at or above 100 percent of projections after the November numbers are added, with an expected $11.8 million, “possibly $12 million” for the year.
He reminded justices again that growth at over 14 percent was not sustainable.
“No way we can continue that growth in sales tax,” Sanson said.
He also reminded that the number reflects inflation, which in turn will add to the expense of acquiring.
Budget
In announcements at meeting close, Justice John Pickett said that the Budget Committee would begin its series of meetings for the 2022 county budget each Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
In other Quorum Court matters
Justices voted to support a resolution providing a $3,000 tax credit to Arkansas Law Enforcement officers. The resolution, being presented to counties across the state, Sheriff Tim Ryals told the Courts and Public Safety committee Nov. 9, is based in legislation expected to be presented by Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert at the next legislative session.
The results of the state audit report were presented to justices. Two issues were found, both relatively minor, regarding $1,829 in overpaid overtime in the county road department, and accounting issues in a sheriff’s department fund. Sheriff’s department Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley explained to the court that the accounting was in bond funds she had “inherited” when she took her position. Originally there were five such funds, and the office is now down to two as she works to allocate the money in the funds correctly to courts and defendants based upon records at-hand. Work continues to clean up and ultimately close these accounts, she said.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, speaking to the audit, said it reflected the county holding $55 million in assets of both equipment and real estate. “And we don’t owe anything,” Baker said.
