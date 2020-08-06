Faulkner County Quorum Court voted to open an application period of three weeks for the Equalization Board, leaving the spot open for now, during a called meeting Tuesday.
At the July 21 meeting, Diana Thompson was originally rejected because the justices of the peace chose Rob Denning as the candidate instead. Denning has since resigned due to not having adequate proof of residence.
To be a member of the equalization board, you must have proof of living in Faulkner County for at least a year, whether current or previous. The applicants must also be a registered voter. Originally both Denning and Thompson attested that they met these regulations.
After community members reached out complaining about Denning not being completely honest, County Attorney Philip Murphy drew up a plan to explain the issues with Denning continuing to sit on the equalization board.
Though Denning answered that he owned his home at 1115 Salem Road in Conway, the residence is listed in Michelle Boone’s name.
Murphy wrote in his plan that Denning brought proof of his current address at 1115 Salem Road, his former address at 4151 Boone Loop Road and a revocable trust in which Denning’s wife is listed as beneficiary.
None of these three possibilities prove that Denning has been a land owner in Faulkner County.
According to Arkansas Law, the five members on the equalization board should come from different sections of the county. Thompson has a Greenbrier address, where the majority of the equalization board resides.
Murphy said that Thompson is an excellent selection for the position when looking at her 30 years of experience as a real estate assessor, but her address in Greenbrier posed some questions and confusion.
After long-winded debates of what qualifies as a section of the county and a call to vote three times, the JPs once again rejected Thompson for the equalization board.
“You are putting us in a very bad position,” Luanne Deere, the chair of the equalization board, said.
