Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. Justices passed the anticipated Bill of Rights ordinance on its third reading. Also reviewed, and passed, were ordinances for county employees and an ordinance in response to the expected American Rescue Plan stimulus money.
While only briefly discussed in-meeting, the county putting some new effort into animal control was also presented.
The final reading of the “A Bill of Rights County Ordinance” began with its sponsor, Justice John Allison III, making his case for presenting the ordinance, as he had at earlier readings. After invoking Patrick Henry and invoking Thomas Jefferson’s quote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” Allison said, “I don’t think we’re at the time of revolution … but that time might come soon.”
Ordinances, when not created in an emergency, are given three readings across three Quorum Court meetings. At the final, third, reading is the final vote by justices which puts them into law, if passed.
Citing a nation divided and a federal government intent on removing rights from its citizens, Allison said the ordinance was required “to send a message” as he invoked President Ronald Reagan and America being at a crossroads.
Justice Jerry Boyer countered that he was in opposition to the ordinance, citing its requirement for county employees to, quoting from the ordinance, “Faulkner County officials and employees shall uphold each and every provision of the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Rights [and] Faulkner County officials and employees shall uphold the right of the citizens of this county to ‘keep and bear arms’ as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution…”
“Employee,” Boyer said, “is not in the Bill of Rights.”
By compelling an employee the county was interfering with freedom of speech rights, Boyer said, and asked for County Attorney Philip Murphy’s opinion. Murphy stated the requirement would not be a legal issue until it was enforced, then it could be grounds for legal action.
Justice Matt Brown disagreed, citing court opinions including the difference between employees “on the clock” versus “off the clock” and the county’s expectation for them to uphold policies.
Boyer asked a question of the justices: “If this doesn’t pass, am I less of a J.P.?”
“No,” Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker replied.
Boyer added that he swore his oath of office on the Bible, and as such his role “needs no further affirmation.”
Allison responded that the ordinance was in response to the belief of his constituents that “the government is assaulting our rights,” for which he received a compliment from Justice Kris Kendrick, who cited that “governments become tyrannical,” citing fines for failing to comply with mask mandates as an example.
A final question, by Baker, was what entity was going to enforce the ordinance?
Allison replied it was up to the courts, when a citizen brought a complaint to the court about constitutional rights being violated.
The debate finished, justices voted, with Boyer, Tyler Pearson and John Pickett voting “no,” the remainder voting in favor of the ordinance.
A second reading was given of what would be a change to the county’s personnel manual for unpaid family and medical leave from 12 weeks of leave to “The County will grant up to twelve (12) weeks of unpaid leave a year to employees who qualify for medical leave pursuant to the Family Medical Leave Act.” with the additional distinction, “A ‘year’ is defined as a twelve-month period measured backward from the date an employee uses any FMLA leave.”
This would allow use of Family Medical Leave Act 12 weeks for a 12 month period. The ordinance passed on this reading.
Also passed on its second reading was an ordinance requiring county officials to put out for bid any purchase over $20,000. This was made in response to a recent change in state law which raised that number to $35,000, the desire being to keep the county at the original, $20,000, level, sponsor Justice Tyler Lachowsky told the court.
Justices also passed an appropriations ordinance, a matter of routine for aligning county accounts month-by-month. In this month’s ordinance, it included accounting for just over $113,000 for E-crash for the sheriff’s department. Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals and department Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley said the money was from a grant for new equipment, including laptops, scanners and printers, so officers could participate in the state’s online E-crash system. The grant, sponsored by the state police will reimburse 90 percent of the expense for the required equipment, Wooley said.
Justices also passed an ordinance, with an emergency clause meaning a single reading was all which was required, creating a line-time in accounting for American Recovery Act funds, anticipated to be $24 million to the county.
Specifics as to the time line and requirements of the funds were still being determined, Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson told justices.
Justices also appointed Kent Baker to the county Equalization Board, as well as confirming Melinda Reynolds and LuAnn Deere to the board.
At meeting’s end, Justice Randy Higgins announced the Courts and Public Safety committee, which he chairs, would have a special meeting June 1. The meeting was earlier than normal due to a “developing situation,” Higgins said.
In an after meeting interview, Higgins said the county has an opportunity to purchase land with a building which could be used for an animal shelter, and the meeting would give justices a chance to review the offering and do any due diligence required before a decision was made, including a vote by the full court.
Higgins cited the need in the community for a shelter, typified by the Sheriff’s report, earlier in the meeting, which had 150 animal welfare calls for the previous month.
