With the passage of Ordinance 21-11 at the most recent Quorum Court meeting, Faulkner County now has a comprehensive maternity leave policy for its employees.
The ordinance allows employees 80 hours of paid parental leave with birth or adoption into an employee’s immediate family.
The ordinance spent several trips moving through the court’s personnel committee and the court itself beginning in March, being returned each trip for further refinement. Its passage at the Oct. 19 court meeting was bipartisan, with all justices voting in favor of the ordinance.
The ordinance, sponsored by Justices Tyler Pearson and Justin Knight, was put in place in time for, reportedly, two county employees to take advantage of the new policy for planned November child births in their respective families.
Pearson, who is chair of the Personnel Committee, said the first idea for such a policy came up last year when a county employee who had borne several children reported she no longer had vacation or sick time accrued which would allow paid leave.
Faulkner County may be one of the first in the state with a comprehensive policy such as this. Pearson said with his research, Pulaski County did not have such a policy, and Washington County had something which approached parental leave but was difficult to understand.
Initially the proposal was for a plan modeled on the state paternal leave policy, which used catastrophic leave bank hours for paternal leave.
The catastrophic leave bank is made up of hours donated by employees, up to 8 hours per year, and pooled for use as leave during emergency, such as long-term medical care for disease. While a catastrophic leave-based paternity leave was proposed several times, it was repeatedly returned to committee. A common complaint was one voiced by Justice Rose Roland who felt it created a “special class” of employee. Other justices were concerned it would lead to employees not participating in the catastrophic leave pool since they did not have immediate family plans.
The catastrophic leave-based approach was rejected, and a new ordinance was proposed and sponsored by Pearson and Knight. This ordinance, much shorter than the previous proposal, centers on the statement being added to the county personnel manual: “To assist and support new parents, full-time employees with one year of consecutive service who shall become parents through birth or adoption shall receive eighty (80) hours of paid parental leave.”
The “… or adoption” clause had first been brought up during debate of the initially proposed ordinance during debate in the court.
When the ordinance was brought up for debate at the most recent court, co-sponsor and Personnel Committee member Knight pointed out that the county, which had recently passed a Pro-Life Resolution, would be in keeping with its pro-life standard by passing an ordinance in support of families.
The ordinance’s preamble cites “supporting strong families is a core value in Faulkner County” and “... a paid parental leave benefit for employees of the county will result in reduced infant mortality rates...”
Justice John Allison stated the ordinance had addressed “earlier concerns” from previous debates in the court.
Pearson later expressed pride in the ordinance for two reasons: That the ordinance passed with 100 percent of the attending justices voting in favor, and that it has a positive impact for “… children, families and the county without adding to our county budget.”
The ordinance passed Oct. 19 just after a contentious debate regarding Premium Pay for county employees.
