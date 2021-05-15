Faulkner County Quorum Court has begun a process where the county will receive $24 million in federal stimulus funding.
Justices heard of the anticipated funding at Tuesday night’s Quorum Court Budget Committee meeting, when a proposed ordinance was presented for the accounting of the fund, a first step in the county being able to receive and spend the $24 million. The funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan federal program, a COVID-19 economic stimulus package signed into law March 11.
The county is not the sole recipient of the money. By the plan’s outline, the $1.9 trillion package will be distributed not just to counties, but to cities based upon a formula. Conway is expected to receive $12 million to $13 million, with Vilonia expected to receive $1 million.
The proposed ordinance passed quickly. It will be presented to the full Quorum Court for a vote at its next meeting.
Committee member Justice Randy Higgins asked County Attorney Phillip Murphy, who presented the proposed ordinance to the group, how the money was to be allocated.
Allocation terms were still being worked out into final details, but a rough framework is in place, Phillips said.
Guidelines have been presented but remain open for public comment which may lead to changes, typical in federal rule-making.
Currently the National Association of Counties states the money will have three possible uses in order to meet the standards of the legislation: Provide government services impacted by the reduction in revenue, to provide for funding for investment in infrastructure such as broadband, water or sewer, or finally to provide premium pay to workers who perform essential work.
Premium pay is currently listed as up to an additional $13 per hour, capped at $25,000 per worker.
The money, per the proposed guidelines, is not permitted to offset lost tax revenues or placed in a pension fund. Failure to follow guidelines would require an entity, in this case a county, to repay the money.
The guidelines, however, are not yet firmly established, due to the public comment period, meaning the county will need more time before specifics as to what is permitted is established.
“We’ve been told to hold off on interpretation [of guidelines]” Murphy told the committee. Currently the National Association of Counties is working with the Arkansas Association of Counties to establish what will be the final form of guidelines. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also formed a task force to address American Rescue Plan Money allocation.
