The Courts and Public Safety Committee will discuss the possibility of a noise ordinance in Faulkner County during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse.
The meeting will be open to the public. Attendees are asked to sit at least six feet apart in the courtroom and to wear face coverings if possible. If capacity exceeds space allowed to socially distance, overflow will be directed to Courtroom B.
Justice of the Peace Randy Higgins said he agreed to sponsor the proposal as chairman of the Courts and Public Safety Committee because “it has to come from a Justice of the Peace.”
“This is just a draft, an opportunity to discuss noise issues that have really brought this to the forefront,” Higgins told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday. “It’s really being driven by constituents in two neighborhoods [in the county] – a neighborhood between Mayflower and Conway and the Shady Grove neighborhood.”
He said the sheriff’s office has been called “a number times” to residences in both neighborhoods regarding noise.
“The sheriff’s department responded many times but without an ordinance to address it, they’re really not able to do anything about it,” Higgins said. “The purpose of the meeting is just to open a discussion about it.”
The current draft would prohibit noise levels that exceed 65 decibels from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and noises that exceed 75 decibels between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Violators could receive a fine of $100-$250 for a first offense. A second violation within a three-month period could result in a fine of $250-$500.
To view the current draft of the proposal in full, visit faulknercounty.org.
