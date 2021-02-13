The National Weather Service of Little Rock (NWS) said central Arkansas should prepare for another round of winter weather over the weekend and into next week. It also predicts the area will see bitterly cold temperatures.
The forecast for Faulkner County as of Friday indicated a “slight chance of snow/sleet” Saturday night with a low temperature of 17 degrees.
The precipitation chances increase into Sunday and Monday, with the NWS saying “snow/sleet” is likely overnight Sunday into Monday. Monday’s high temperature was predicted to be 17 degrees with a low of 4 degrees in the evening.
The extended outlook indicated a 60 percent chance of snow Wednesday with a high near 29 degrees and a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday with a high near 31 degrees.
Most area schools closed to onsite instruction for inclement weather Thursday and Friday. City, county and state offices closed Thursday and either remained closed Friday or had delayed start times.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to provide updates on closures when they become available at the cabin.net.
Submit winter weather photos to editorial@ thecabin.net to be considered for publication in future editions of the Log Cabin Democrat.
