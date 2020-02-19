The Faulkner County Quorum Court reinstated a voluntary tax of 1 mill for the Faulkner County Soil Conservation District on Tuesday.
The voluntary tax was created in 1994 and garners around $70,000 each year, Justice of the Peace Tyler Pearson, who advocated to restore the funds, said.
In 2018, the quorum court voted to instead give the money from that voluntary tax to the Faulkner County Extension Service.
When the Conservation District was notified recently of the change, they asked Pearson about it.
“We’ve been receiving this money since 1994 and were notified we would no longer be receiving this money,” he recalled they told him.
Pearson said the county’s conservation district is active and robust but would not be able to continue to be so if the funds from the voluntary tax were taken away.
“This is the the lion’s share of their budget. Without it, they will be a shell of their former selves,” Pearson said, adding the group brought in $6.9 million in grants for the county between 2016=2020. “We’re talking about $70,000 producing millions for this county. It would be a shame to lose this.
“They advocate and work with local land owners and the federal government to benefit communities.”
Justice of the Peace Rose Roland said she went back and listened to the discussion in 2018 to see the reasoning behind the change but there wasn’t much to find.
Goode, who voted in favor of the change in 2018, agreed there was not enough discussion before it was abolished.
He said the item came before the quorum court and without hearing about the other side of it, the court approved it going to extension services instead of the Conservation District.
“Shame on us,” he said. “We have very limited time. We can’t communicate outside of meetings and most months we only meet once. But still, the fact that we were taking the tax from one entity and giving it to another entity should have set off red flags.”
Judge Baker said he didn’t care about assigning blame — even offering to place the blame on himself — but he wanted to see the situation rectified.
Reinstating the voluntary tax for the Conservation District was passed 12-1 with Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick voting against it.
For more information about the Faulkner County Conservation District, visit http://www.faulknercocd.com.
