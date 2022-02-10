Faulkner County continues to set new highs in sales tax revenue, the Quorum Court’s budget committee heard from Treasurer Scott Sanson at its Tuesday night meeting.
In January the county had $1,071,054.77 in revenue, a 24.2 percent jump over January 2021 revenue of $860,830.
The year-end 2021 report showed the county had, at $10.8 in revenue for the year, an amount 15.4 percent higher than previous years and higher than the $10.2 revenue projected for 2021. Tuesday’s report shows the trend is, for the time being, continuing.
In the chart provided by Sanson’s office, this is the first January with over $1 million in revenue dating back to 2015, which had $676,328 in January revenue for that year. The highest January prior to 2022 was in 2021, with its $860,830 figure. The 2016 to 2020 January revenue numbers are in the $700,000 range.
The county is projected $11.6 million in revenue for 2022. Revenue projections are critical in county budget planning, since by state law a county may not budget greater than 90 percent of its projected revenue and previous year’s carryover for a given fiscal year.
Sanson told the committee in his report, made each month to the committee and in turn the Quorum Court, other counties he had checked with were seeing the same revenue jump. Craighead and Washington counties were both 20 percent above the previous year’s January, he told the committee.
Sanson cautioned the committee that the numbers, while encouraging, did not reflect a trend he expected to continue.
“We cannot continue these numbers,” Sanson said about the above-average growth. “It’s going to come back at some point.”
The committee also approved three ordinances, which will be presented to the Quorum Court for vote at its Feb. 15 meeting. The ordinances reflect the routine housekeeping maintaining the county budget.
Ordinances were:
- Moving $110 in the detention center’s commissary fund reflecting inmate phone charges.
- Allocating $2,000 to the Assessor's office for internet service. Assessor Krissy Lewis explained the budget item had been inadvertently left off her office’s 2022 budget presented to the court last year.
- Approving $136,265 to the Reserve Deputy Unit for new radios. The expense had been approved in 2021, but as the quote from the vendor had not been received until 2022, the money had to be re-approved since it was now a 2022 expense. The money is being drawn from county CARES Act funds.
Each ordinance includes an emergency clause, which, if passed by the court, will put it into effect right away, avoiding the traditional three readings prior to passage.
