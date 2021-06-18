Faulkner County Quorum Court met in its regular session Tuesday night. Final readings were given on two ordinances, with three additional ordinances presented for the first time. County officers report included changes at the sheriff’s department and good news about county tax revenue. A proclamation was made for an outgoing county service provider, and justices heard about the animal shelter, an ongoing topic.
Sheriff’s Department
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals presented changes at the department, with Chief Deputy Matt Rice leaving the department for retirement, and Lt. Chad Wooley taking over Rice’s role. With Wooley moving out of his patrol lieutenant role, that would be taken over by Jim Hillman, the court was told.
The department had received 85 animal control calls in the past month, and issued 14 citations, Ryals told the court. The detention center took in 324 inmates and released 312 for the month.
Tax revenue
Faulkner County Treasurer Scott Sanson reported “sales tax looks like it’s in really good shape right now” with numbers exceeding those for the same time in previous years.
May sales tax revenue was $1,067,226.56 for the county, an all-time high and above the $1,052,912.74 of February, the previous high number. May 2020 was $87.443.43, which despite COVID-19 pandemic pressures was above the May 2019 $787,525.57 figure. The May revenue marked a 22.44 percent increase.
Proclamation
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker read a proclamation for outgoing MEMS Ambulance Executive Director John Swanson, who was retiring. Baker cited Swanson’s service record, including during the Vilonia tornado outbreak of 2014 with its recorded 193 injuries.
In concluding, Baker said Swanson may consider taking up whittling while in retirement, and presented him with a pocket knife.
Greg Thompson is assuming Swanson’s role with the service.
Ordinances
Justices passed two ordinances on the final reading, one for a change to the county’s Family Medical Leave Act policy where now leave time would be calculated based upon the previous 12 months leave use. This passed without dissent.
A second ordinance on final reading, mandates that any county purchase for over $20,000 go out for bid. The ordinance, sponsored by Justice Tyler Lachowsky, kept the $20,000 in place despite it having been raised to $30,000 by the state at the recent legislative session. This was to maintain “accountability in government,” Lachowsky said.
Some debate here, as Justice Jerry Boyer questioned the cost of an additional bidding requirement, since the change by the state was, he felt, reasonable in light of the $20,000 limit having been established in 2014. Keeping the limit low would incur cost to the county, especially if re-bids have to take place, Boyer said.
The ordinance passed, with Boyer and Justice John C. Pickett voting against.
Justices also passed an ordinance for a position title change at the library from “Children’s Programmer” to “Youth Services Librarian.”
Library head John McGraw said this was need in order for the library to advertise for that position under the appropriate title. He explained that “youth services” implied, in library operations, a “young adult” librarian, as opposed to youth.
A new young adult librarian, who managed teen-oriented programs would likely save the library money compared to the need to hire a deputy at $30 an hour to keep teens from being too rowdy, McGraw said. Justices were interested in this, as McGraw explained in the past, pre-COVID-19 pandemic, the library would hire a deputy to help manage the environment if patrons, including teenagers, got loud or rowdy. Currently the library was not hiring a deputy, justices heard.
Prior to approving the request Justice Rose Roland asked McGraw if library programs included anything which might “step on parental rights” or instruct in “morals and values.”
This was not the case, McGraw said.
The ordinance passed without exception. Only one reading is required.
An appropriation ordinance, a routine event at monthly Quorum Court meetings, passed without exception as funds were transferred within departments to the appropriate line codes. Some question was raised as the Detention Center needed to transfer $12,000 to cover overtime pay, necessary because the jail had 12 open positions in that role.
Jailers are paid $13.08 an hour, the court was told.
A final ordinance, regarding the need to replace the detention center doctor who is leaving the position July 8, resulted in an extended debate. The matter was not resolved and a special meeting was called for Thursday at 6 p.m. in an effort to have a solution approved with enough time to put it in place prior to July 8. Look for coverage of the special meeting in a future edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Animal shelter
During public comments, justices were introduced by Ryals to a home owner from just outside the Treasure Hills area, who told them of her problems with a neighbor who let his seven German shepherds run loose. The dogs had killed two of her goats and five chickens in separate incidents, she told the court, and had neighbors afraid to go outside and afraid for their children.
Deputies had been to her home many times due to her complaints, she said, but due to the lack of shelter in the county, and due to other counties not being able to house the animals in those shelters, the dogs were “still a problem,” she said.
Ryals said the dog owner had been told several times to chain up his dogs and had been ticketed, but would not show up for his assigned court date. Until recently, COVID-19 restrictions prevented his being arrested and jailed. Recently restrictions have been lifted and the man had been taken to jail, but he “bonded out 30 minutes later,” Ryals told the court.
This was followed by a series of public statements from others present voicing support for an animal shelter and encouraging justices to move forward on approving the property purchase and project.
To a question, Baker said the deadline agreed to on the proposed animal shelter building in Spring Hill was Aug. 1. The shelter was not before the court that night, still being in committee and not yet passed to the full court for vote.
