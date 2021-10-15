Faulkner County is on track to to finish well above revenue projections for the year, County Treasurer Scott Sanson told the Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday night.
“[I am] excited about county-generated revenue and sales tax,” Sanson told the committee.
Sanson, in his monthly report to the committee, which will again be shared at the Quorum Court meeting Oct. 19, presented that sales tax revenue through Sept. 30 is $8,811,618.06, over $1.1 million ahead of 2020’s through-September $7,619,800.15, a 15.64 percent increase.
The 2020 figures were themselves higher than previous years, despite pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county first realized sales revenues above $7 million in 2019 at $7,057.477.41, with $6.9 million in 2018, $6.5 million in 2017.
In 2020, the pandemic year, the county finished with $7,619,800.15 in sales tax revenue.
In a question about county payroll later in the meeting, Sanson told the committee that county payroll is a roughly $400,000 expense which takes place 26 times per year.
Projections for 2021 revenue, prepared by Sanson’s office, had a total of $10.2 million for the year, and increase of the $10,259,575 of 2020 sales tax revenue. Currently, at its over- $8.8 million revenue figure for 2021 through September, the county is at 86 percent of projected revenue with fourth quarter revenues, that is 25 percent of the year including holiday consumer expenditures, for October, November and December yet to be posted.
The $8.8 million to-date figure is roughly $1 million above projections.
“We’re in a really good place with only two-thirds of the [county sales tax] revenue in,” Sanson told the committee.
Current account balances presented to the committee are County General fund of $1,742,633.26, County Road at $4,688,423.54, County Road Sales Tax, $2,997,166.37, Animal Welfare and Control, $1,335,916.11 and Criminal Justice Sales Tax at $1,781,365.66.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals began an initiative this month for an additional half-cent sales tax for his department, support payroll and jail improvements. He is currently meeting with city councils in the county to discuss the proposal.
The county was informed in May that it would be receiving a total of $24 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, which has a strict structure on how it is spent. Part of the budget committee’s work Tuesday night was discussing using a portion of that money for employee Premium Pay for those who worked during the health-emergency pandemic.
Sanson’s October report to the committee is available on the faulknercounty.org website under “Treasurer reports.” The Budget and Finance Committee had to approve Sanson’s report prior to it being published on the website.
