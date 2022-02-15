Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker issued a countywide burn ban effective at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
In an order filed with the county clerk’s office Tuesday afternoon, Baker cited “the duration of hot, dry and windy weather” for creating “hazardous conditions throughout Faulkner County.”
The order is enforceable through the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the chief fire official of various Fire Districts, the director of the Office of Emergency Management for Faulkner County and the Arkansas Forestry Service.
“Outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the Court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced and that burning constitutes no hazard to life or property,” the order reads in part. “No outdoor burning shall be permitted in the absence of a written permit from the Faulkner County Judge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.