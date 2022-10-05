Faulkner County residents can rid themselves of some unwanted items during the annual countywide cleanup over the weekend.
The 2022 Faulkner County Clean-up, which is free and open to all Faulkner County residents, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The following locations will be available:
Faulkner County Road Department at 65 Acklin Gap Road in Conway.
Guy City Hall at 405 Highway 25 N.
Wooster Fire Department at 14 Hankins St.
Vilonia Street Department at 47 N. Mount Olive St.
Department of Sanitation at 4550 Highway 64 W. In Conway.
Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds at 2505 E. Oak St.
Holland City Hall at 18 Lodge Drive.
“Tire disposal will be available at the Road Department, Vilonia and Conway locations,” organizers said.
State environmental regulations prevents the following from being accepted:
Hazardous household waste.
For more information, contact the county judge’s office at 501-450-4900 or Faulkner County Solid Waste at 501-336-0758.
Additionally, Faulkner County residents can take advantage of the free electronic waste recycling drive during the same timeframe Friday and Saturday only at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds. They must show photo ID to participate, organizers said.
Computers, TVs, DVDs, VCRs, hard drives, printers or anything with a computerized chip may be accepted. For more information, residents can visit www.fcsolid waste.com.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.