A Faulkner County couple has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a young girl in April 2019.
Nancy N. Humphrey, 30, and her husband, 34-year-old Charles T. Stepp, were arrested on March 12 after they were criminally charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. The alleged incident occurred in early April 2019.
The couple appeared before Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. via video conference Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
Humphrey is accused of permitting child abuse, a Class B felony, and Stepp is accused of rape, a Class Y felony.
The two appeared via video conference in Faulkner County Circuit Court from the Faulkner County Detention Center in conjunction with current safety protocols imposed by the sheriff’s office and at the Justice Building amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. Because of the global pandemic, many court hearings have been rescheduled and others are instead held via video conference.
Humphrey and Stepp are both currently behind bars in the county jail. The two were previously ordered by Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver during a first appearance hearing in district court on March 13 to remain behind bars in lieu of $500,000 bonds.
Braswell approved the previously imposed bond during Monday’s brief hearing.
The investigation against the Greenbrier couple leading up to the felony case launched April 16, 2019, when a 9-year-old girl confided in a teacher at the school regarding the alleged abuse.
The girl reportedly told a Greenbrier Public Schools teacher that Humphrey instructed Stepp to violate her as a punishment.
According to the young girl’s statement, Humphrey found her hiding under a kitchen table “and drug her by her leg to the bedroom” so that Stepp could “punish” her for “acting out.” After dragging the girl to the bedroom, Humphrey would watch Stepp sexually abuse the young girl and would “tell [Stepp] when to stop.”
The girl was taken to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to have a rape kit conducted on her after she disclosed the alleged abuse. Online records indicate a Department of Human Services employee took the gil to the hospital and “remove[d] her from the home.”
The Greenbrier couple is scheduled to appear next on July 13 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.