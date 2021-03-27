Jimmy and Angie Garis have each completed 35 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. The Garis’ began employment in 1986.
Jimmy Garis began his employment as a Life Skills Trainer and promoted to Laundry Operations Manager in 1995, a role he had for 26 of his 35 years.
Angie Garis began her employment as a Life Skills Trainer and also served as a Teacher Assistant before promoting to Dietetic Technician in 2009, a role she had for 12 of her 35 years.
The Garis’ live in Springfield, Arkansas. They have two children, Amanda Garis and Lacy Garis, and four grandchildren.
