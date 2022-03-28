Jesse Sublett, 34, was arrested last year on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while he was a construction teacher at Conway High School.
Court documents recently became available to view online revealing more details about what led to the investigation and subsequent arrest.
According to an affidavit made available online earlier this month, the investigation began on Sept. 7, 2021, when a juvenile female student’s mother contacted Conway High School “in reference to inappropriate behavior between a student (her child) and a teacher.” It should be noted the teacher the mother referenced first was not Sublett.
The mother said her daughter had received phone cases, an Oakley backpack, two $100 bills, a hat, shirt, sunglasses, hoodies and more from a male teacher that was not Sublett. The mother said that teacher had also bought her daughter breakfast and lunch, and that her daughter had ridden in his personal vehicle. On June 14, 2021, the mother spoke with that teacher about about the gifts and rides and said they were not appropriate and needed to stop.
“During this conversation, [that teacher] told the mother that he was not a teacher but part of the military and their rules were different. As the mother spoke with [him] a recording was made and in the recording you can hear [him] speaking of a time he Jesse Sublett and [student] went to his gun store, INK Tactical, and then to an auto parts store,” the affidavit reads in part. “They rode in [the other teacher’s] personal vehicle from the school. After this interaction of the mother requesting the inappropriate behavior to cease, more gifts were given and there were more instances of [the other teacher] giving [student] rides home.”
The mother took her daughter’s phone out of concern and found messages from the other teacher “to [student] that stated I love you, I miss you, that's the only option because I can't live without you, kissy face emoji's among others,” the affidavit stated.
On Sept. 9, 2021, the other teacher was placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the document.
On Sept. 14, the mother brought her daughter’s phone to the school, after which a Conway police officer contacted the mother directly.
“She gave me further details of the contact and the content of the messages between [the other teacher] and [her daughter],” an officer said in the affidavit. “She also mentioned Jesse Sublett and messages from him that appeared when she had [her daughter’s] phone while she was grounded. This concerned the mother and she explained her frustration of the inappropriate behavior between multiple teachers and her child.”
The phone was turned over to police who went through it.
Officers noted finding messages — such as "what's up,” How's it going?" and "You ok?" — from Sublett to the student at 9 p.m. on a Sunday, during the morning hours of a Saturday and after school on weekdays.
The next day the mother brought her daughter to the police station. She told officers she had been concerned about her daughter for about six months because the daughter seemed to be depressed and struggling with eating. Officers asked the daughter about the gifts, messages and rides. The girl denied any physical or sexual contact with the other teacher, saying it was like “a father-daughter” relationship.
Officers noted the victim was “closed off and emotionally absent” during the interview.
“She was not happy about being questioned or brought to the police station,” officers wrote. “[The victim] admitted that as the facts are laid out in front of her [the other teacher’s] actions are inappropriate for a teacher and student” but insisted it was a father-daughter-type relationship. “[The victim] was not willing to give any more detail and left with her mother.”
The next day, officers went to the school and spoke with CHS Principal Buck Bing and Director of Personnel Karen Lasker and told them the information they had. Sublett was called into the office, though officers noted in the affidavit, at the time it was mainly to discuss the victim’s relationship with the other teacher since Sublett had been in the vehicle with them.
Sublett reiterated what the other teacher and the victim had said — that it was a father-daughter-type relationship. Sublett said he was unaware the mother had contacted the other teacher asking for the gifts, rides, etc. to stop.
When officers asked him about the time he rode in a vehicle with the victim and the other teacher, his response and behavior caught their attention.
“He stumbled on his words and said it was for the battery for the tractor the school has. He agreed that being alone in a truck with a student and another teacher was inappropriate. I asked him about texting [the victim] and he admitted that he had and that this too was inappropriate,” an officer wrote. “He stated he would never make the same mistakes again. … Sublett was very nervous during this interview and was at times hard to follow as he would begin talking about a subject that was not the question at hand. Sublett stated that this could be perceived as inappropriate and I stopped him and asked him if it was perceived or if this was actual inappropriate behavior between a teacher and student. Sublett was resistant to give an exact answer but we came to the conclusion that this was, in fact, inappropriate. As I left the interview, it struck me as odd about how nervous Sublett was and how he could hardly answer questions or sit still.”
Officers then returned to the station and called the other teacher who insisted his relationship with the student was not inappropriate “and that he saw it as taking care of his students as if they were his soldiers.” He said the ride with Sublett and the student to the store was innocent as well as his messages to the student.
When the officer asked him to read them the messages, the following response was given (according to a transcript of the recorded call): “ubhhhhhrammmmm prolly some of it, I’ve I’ve changed phones and lost and I’ve honestly I’ve deleted a bunch of stuff when I, I, l used to be with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office and it kept telling me to do umm umm to update my password so I deleted that section on my phone and I guess that was my root on my phone so it deleted a whole bunch of contacts and all kinds of crap so" [he] stopped talking and [the officer] again asked "so are the messages still on your phone or no?”
“[He] said that some are. He said he was not at a place where he could read them off to me since he was working a security detail in Louisiana. The conversation was ended shortly after,” the officer wrote. “I confirmed through FCSO that [he] is not employed and has not been a reserve deputy there for some time.”
Unconvinced by the first teacher and becoming suspicious of Sublett after his interview, police continued to search the girl’s phone.
“I went through many messages on her phone knowing that I was missing something,” an officer wrote. “I noticed that they said ‘father daughter relationship’ began around the beginning of May. In relation to that, I skimmed the messages for both the first teacher and Jesse Sublett. In one message [the victim] is asking another juvenile what to do on April 28. [The victim] asks the other juvenile ‘should I talk to [first teacher]?’ The other juvenile responds ‘yes but in person.’ Later that day [the victim] texts that she met up with [first teacher] and spent three hours talking to him. [The victim] said that [first teacher] wants to kick jesses ass but that [he] was going to keep Jesse away from [victim].”
On April 28, the victim texted a friend that “something bad has happened and that she can't tell anyone about it” and “someone read signals wrong and kissed her.”
At this point, the officer “began putting some of the puzzle pieces together,” according to the report and called the first teacher to ask him about the April conversation that lasted three hours.
“[He] said he couldn't remember but it was something about Sublett being rude to her. [He] said this was mainly Sublett trying to pick on her but that he guesses it upset [the victim] a lot,” the officer wrote. “I asked [him] if this had anything to do with Sublett kissing [the victim]. Her said ‘I had no idea that happened, did that happen?’ I again asked him if he had any discussion with [victim] about a kiss between [her] and Sublett. He responded with ‘not that I know of no; I would remember that conversation.’”
The officer noted asking the man “multiple times” and that “I don't believe he was truthful during our conversation.”
The officer, now fairly certain he was on the right track but remembering how uncomfortable the victim had been at the police station, set up an interview with the girl and her mother at their home on Sept. 16.
“I explained to [the victim] what I found in the phone and the connections I made to Sublett and [the other teacher]. I asked her to tell me the truth about what happened. [She] was emotionally shaken up and was hesitant but began to explain what happened. She stated that Sublett had forcibly kissed her more than once in a closet in the shop while students were in class. She said he also commented on her underwear and pulled her pants away from her back to look at her underwear and buttocks,” the officer wrote.
The victim said that was what she discussed with the first teacher during the three-hour conversation in April.
She said the first teacher “made her feel like he would protect her from [Sublett]” as she “knew they were friends outside of school.”
After nearly an hour of hearing from the girl, officers left the home around 8:30 p.m. and asked for Principal Bing’s phone number.
“I explained to [Bing] the new information. I stated these things happened to [the victim] during school hours and the danger that Sublett created by being at the school. Mr. Bing stated that he understood and thanked me for keeping him informed,” the officer wrote.
The next day, that officer contacted a school resource officer to ensure Sublett was not on school grounds but was told Sublett was currently in a class with students. The officer asked the SRO to have Bing contact him.
“Mr. Bing contacted me and advised me that they were speaking to [the victim] at the school and getting a statement from her while having a meeting on what to do with Sublett,” the office wrote.
The officer said no one at the school should be questioning the victim for two reasons — it could negatively impact the victim’s mental health and also compromise the integrity of the criminal investigation.
“It was reiterated to me by someone else on the phone with Bing that this is an administrative process and that this is what they do to ensure the safety of the students. I explained to them the importance of working together during this investigation but more so the importance of placing the victim first,” the officer wrote. “I was asked if I was arresting Sublett right now. I advised at this very second I was not, but that was because it was still early in the morning, that I worked late on the case the evening prior, and that I was currently going through the case and reviewing it with my supervisors.
“I explained with them the danger of having Sublett on their campus and stated that if it took me arresting him to get him off of the campus then I would do so.”
The officer then contacted the victim’s mother to inform her that her daughter was being interviewed by the school and asked to write a statement. The mother said “she had no idea but was almost at the school.” She called the officer back after she arrived and asked to see her daughter, the school did an on-call “but were unable to locate [the victim] after looking for her on campus,” according to the report.
The officer and two other detectives went to the school and were met by the mother who said her daughter had been found in Dr. Worley’s office.
When an officer asked the victim how she was doing, she said she was “caught off guard that the school pulled her in to question her” and that she “also knew Sublett was on school grounds and was upset because I reassured her he would not be at the school in the morning.”
“After speaking with her I spoke with her mother and Dr. Worley and explained the situation, why she should not be questioned, and that Sublett should not be at the school, [the victim] went into a room with her mother and I spoke with Dr. Worley. Worley stated that Mr. Bing requested she get a statement from [the victim]. Worley contacted Mr. Bing while I was standing there and I again reiterated my concerns. I was advised that [the victim] and Sublett would not cross paths on campus, and I reiterated how I thought this to be unacceptable.
“During this time, the victim’s mother came into the room and stated [the victim] located messages on her phone that she thought she deleted. The messages were on Group Me between [victim] and Sublett. The messages consisted of Sublett asking [victim] to take a picture of her getting ready and asked for multiple of them.”
Transcript of the messages according to the affidavit include:
[Victim] said "ahaha you wish"
Sublett: yeah I do! Have ever taken naughty pictures?
[Victim] replied with "nope, I don't do that"
Sublett: Not full nude just tease ones? Like bra and panties?
[Victim]: no I don't do anything like that.
Sublett. Ok. Nothing wrong with that. Hope you aren't upset I asked.
[Victim]: yeah now you know
Sublett, you are upset?
[Victim]: No
“In other messages Sublett asked victim ‘what all have you done with someone?’ calls her beautiful, and multiple times tries to get her to come see him at the school during the summer, which [the victim] did not do,” the affidavit stated.
“After reading this thread of messages I made the decision to arrest Sublett,” the officer wrote. “[The other detectives] and myself exited the principal's office, advised staff of this, and began looking for Sublett. We were advised that he parks next to the shop building. We went to the back of the building attempting to locate Sublet, and had no luck. We were advised that Mr. Bing was walking back to the high school with Sublett but that they could not get ahold of Mr. Bing. We were notified that Sublett was off school property. We immediately went to Sublett's home in Conway where he answered the door. Sublett was taken into custody and transported to the police department.”
After being read his Miranda rights, Sublett denied any physical touch, said he did not have a Groupme account, and could not give reasoning for the messages, according to the report. He denied the Groupme messages were from him but said he did text her some. Sublett said that he called the Department of Human Services on the victim’s mother for emotional and mental health reasons since the victim was not doing well. Sublett apologized that he made the report a few days late but knew that he had to since he was a mandated reporter.
In a follow-up interview with the victim and her mother on Sept. 18, officers asked about messages between her and Sublett.
“She said he asked her to download a private messaging app which she did. After looking at a calendar [the victim] stated that on what she believes would have been April 23 she was in the shop with Sublett. A comment was made about “love handles” and Sublett led [her] into the closet, bent her over at the waist, and held onto her side or "love handle" and stated that's what they were. [the victim] said she stood up quickly and left the shop soon after,” the affidavit reads. “She stated on what she believes was April 26 she was in the shop and Sublett asked for her help. She stated she was in the closet area and he placed his hands on her neck and pushed her up against the metal cabinet multiple times saying ‘you know you like it.’ She said after this Sublett forcibly kissed her more than once and it lasted a few seconds each time. She said she got out of the closet and left the class, which had students in it. She said after school that day she went to the shop and explained to Sublett how wrong it was, how he had a wife and kids and how it cannot happen. She explained how it was weird because she was a student and he was an adult and requested it to not happen again, During this Sublett poked [her] chest between her breasts. [She] had a bra on with a zipper in the front. Sublett asked to see the bra and [she] refused and told him he should have his wife get a bra like it and that he could see it then. She said he began asking about her underwear and why she did not have an underwear line in her yoga pants. This ended with Sublett pulling the back of [her] pants away from her back to expose her underwear and buttocks. She stated after this she deleted the app and did not hear from Sublett.”
The victim was later forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center. She said that when Sublett spoke about love handles he grabbed her hips from behind and bent her over at the waist. When he did this “he bumped his body Into [her] body. When Sublett did this she could feel his erect penis through her clothing. She stated both of them had clothing on and she stood up quickly,” the report stated. “[The victim] said that her depression, weight loss, and suicidal thoughts were all a result of the trauma incurred through the actions of Sublett and not telling anyone about it was horrible.”
The officer spoke with the victim’s mother who said “that after I left home when [the victim] first told me of the things Sublett did to her that [she] went into the home and ate three pieces of pizza and [the mother] could not believe it. [The victim] stated that she feels a lot better having spoken of this and we spoke of counseling and the process moving forward.”
Sublett has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony, and general harassment, a class A misdemeanor.
A pretrial hearing has been set for 10 a.m. May 16. No defense attorney information was listed on court documents online.
The school district suspended Sublett with pay on Sept. 17, 2021. He then resigned from the district effective Sept. 29, 2021.
