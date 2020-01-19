Authorities launched an investigation against a Greenbrier man last year and ultimately arrested him last week on several drug and theft charges.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigators had conducted a controlled buy against 58-year-old Robert C. Hartje in April 2019.
The investigation against the Greenbrier man launched after authorities received a tip that pinpointed him as a methamphetamine distributor.
A controlled buy was conducted against Hartje on April 30, 2019, using a confidential informant. The same confidential informant alerted investigators on Jan. 7 that Hartje “had a large amount of methamphetamine” at his Blackjack Road residence.
The informant reportedly told investigators that he saw the “large amount” of meth at the 58-year-old’s home the night before, according to the search warrant request.
Authorities requested a circuit judge’s approval to search Hartje’s residence after speaking with the confidential informant earlier this year, noting the informant has aided FCSO “with numerous previous cases that led to the arrest and felony convictions based [on] the informant’s information alone.”
According to the search warrant request, Guy Police Department officers also alerted investigators of suspicious activity at Hartje’s residence after the Guy water department employees received several complaints concerning “excessive activity” at the Blackjack Road residence.
“Their concerns [were] the constant in and out traffic of nonresident persons,” the report states.
The search warrant request was approved on Jan. 8 and multiple agencies conducted the search on Monday.
Several agencies including the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Street Crime Unit, Arkansas State Police and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office helped execute the search warrant.
While conducting the search warrant, police recovered several stolen items and more than 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine.
Of the items recovered during the search included two vehicles that had been reported stolen, an all-terrain vehicle, a tractor and a utility trailer, sheriff’s office officials said.
Hartje was ultimately charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony, along with four other drug-related charges and five counts of theft by receiving.
The Greenbrier man has since posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Jan. 27 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
Darin Wayne Masterson, 50, who was also at the Blackjack Road residence when authorities conducted the search warrant, faces three drug-related felony charges following the incident.
Masterson was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond and is also scheduled to appear in circuit court on Jan. 27.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.