As the death trial nears in the case against capital murder suspect Tacori D. Mackrell, prosecutors said they are concerned the potential jury pool is not large enough.
During a Thursday motion hearing, 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said she did not believe the current jury pool in Mackrell’s case.
Four hundred Faulkner County residents have currently been summoned to appear as potential jurors in the case against Mackrell. The 20-year-old Pine Bluff man is faced with the death sentence after being charged with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property for his alleged involvement in Elvia Fragstein’s brutal murder. Mackrell was 18 years old when the alleged offense occurred.
His younger cousin, Robert Smith III, was 16 years old when he and Mackrell reportedly kidnapped the 73-year-old woman from the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018. Smith turns 18 on Saturday, Feb. 8. Due to his age at the time he was charged, Smith cannot face the death penalty.
After learning there were 400 potential jurors expected to be called in April for the Mackrell trial, Crews said it was likely court officials would need to seek out more potential jurors.
“I have concerns that won’t be enough,” she said.
With a new cluster of jurors expected to go through orientation in March, Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. said it would be possible for the court to include this group of 400 with those who potentially would serve in the Mackrell case.
Crews said attorneys representing the case may need the judge to use the incoming class of jurors for the Mackrell case, which is set to begin April 20 and continue through May 15.
Though the trial is scheduled to run one month long, the prosecutor said the jury selection process likely would take longer than the case itself.
“Finding the jury in this case will take longer than trying the case,” she said.
Defense attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeffrey Marx Rosenzweig said they were unsure of whether the trial would last the entire month.
Braswell said it did not matter if the trial ended early or if it used the full duration set aside for the Mackrell case, adding that the attorneys were allowed to take their time and try the case justly.
“I’m not going to give either side grief for taking every single second of every single day [during the trial],” he said. “This is a very serious case.”
