Faulkner County Quorum Court met in an end-of-year session Tuesday night. The meeting had a relatively low workload after passing the 2022 budget last week, but justices did hear good news about county revenue and sheriff’s department hiring.
County Treasurer Scott Sanson, in presenting his monthly report to the body, showed that county tax revenue, to date at $10,838,560.80 is 15.4 percent higher than 2020. The $10 million figure is the highest year revenue to date in the county, and December revenue numbers have not yet been factored.
“[This was] quite a bit above last year’s numbers,” Sanson said.
For 2021, $10,200,000 in revenue was projected by Sanson’s office. The same $10.8 million to-date figure is 106 percent of projections for the year.
This was reflected in the county general revenue chart Sanson used, which had to be modified from how it was used in the past because the county is now for the first time over $12 million in revenue – with December revenue still coming in.
Justices otherwise dealt with house-keeping ordinances, including correction accounting regarding the courts award of premium pay to county employees last month from America Rescue Plan and CARES Act funds. The accounting did not reflect a change of expenditure, but was to correct particular line items reflecting employees who may have moved between departments or ended employment during the time period in question.
In one case a line-item correction in the ordinance was for one cent.
“We balance to the penny,” Judge Jim Baker said.
Included in the budget-balancing was the sheriff’s office. After the vote was completed (passage, with little discussion) Sheriff’s office Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley addressed the court, thanking justices for passing pay raises for department staff for which the department was “appreciative,” she said.
Since the budget had been passed, the department has been able to hire nine detention officers, and is receiving applications for dispatchers and deputies, Wooley told the court.
During debate on the budget, justices heard that the county had 20 unfilled detention officer positions.
Justices also passed the county millage for 2022. Some confusion took place as millage had been passed at the Dec. 7 meeting. This millage, however, included two school districts which were not included in the original passage. As with the earlier action, county millage remains unchanged for 2022.
The court also heard that the three-year reappraisal plan is set to begin, an every-three-year assessment of property values. After the meeting, Baker said the county has $2.2 billion in assessed property, and this number is expected to climb as a result of the reassessment.
During committee reports, Justice Randy Higgins presented steps being made toward the county animal shelter. The building for the shelter was purchased earlier this year, in Greenbrier.
Higgins said the property was being cleared, as had been agreed with the current tenants. A meeting with the architects was planned to outline fees for that service. The committee planning the shelter is set to tour the Stone County shelter on the invitation of Arkansas Sen. Missy Irvin.
During closing remarks, Baker cautioned the group about the growing Omicron COVID-19 variant.
