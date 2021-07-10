The 20th Judicial District victim’s services office is hosting an online art auction to help support the facility that trained Barb, the courthouse dog.
“This auction is our opportunity to give back to Canine Companions for the amazing gift they provided free of charge – Barb,” Susan Bradshaw, the victim/witness coordinator who is also one of Barb’s handlers, said. “We participate annually in their biggest fundraiser that is held in different regions of the country called DogFest. All proceeds will go directly to Canine Companions.”
Barb was the first courthouse dog in Arkansas. Bradshaw and co-handler Fawn Borden began working with Barb in February 2016.
Since she began working with the 20th Judicial District, Barb has participated in 10 trials and assisted with more than 200 meetings involving children.
“It is so important to us that we use a professionally trained dog from an organization such as Canine Companions because we know the behavior we will receive in such important settings as a courtroom,” Bradshaw told the Log Cabin Democrat. “While we fully support rescuing animals from shelters in pet dog situations, you don’t know what they’ve experienced in life before you and aren’t guaranteed of their behavior in a professional setting. These dogs are carefully bred and expertly trained to be service animals for veterans, people with disabilities and/or hearing impairment and to work with clients in facilities (schools, courtrooms, hospitals, etc.).”
Children who become victims in a criminal case are able to use Barb to comfort them as they testify in court.
“The image of a young child walking into a courtroom full of strangers to testify in front of the man who raped her but she has a companion, a friend and ally. That’s what Barb has been to so many children who have experienced what the rest of us don’t even want to imagine,” 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said.
In an effort to raise money for Canine Companions to continue training dogs to provide services like Barb provides, the victim services staff put Barb to work and will auction off her artwork over the next week.
The online auction is available on Barb’s Facebook page (Barb – Arkansas’ First Courthouse Facility Dog) and each online bid begins at $5. The auction officially began at 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, and will end at 5 p.m. July 16.
Prepping the artwork also posed as a special treat for Barb.
“Barb absolutely loved creating the artwork,” Bradshaw said.
The team dropped various colors onto canvases before covering the canvas with plastic wrap. Once the canvas was covered, Barb’s handlers put a few dollops of peanut butter on top so that Barb could get to work and create unique pieces of art.
“Barb was given her eating command “OK” and then went to town licking off the peanut butter and spreading the paint underneath the wrap,” Bradshaw said. “Barb only eats her kibble and rarely gets any treat, so this was an especially fun process for her.”
Bids should be made in $5 increments and can also be made by emailing Bradshaw at susan.bradshaw@faulknercounty.org.
The victim services staff members will contact the highest bidders following the auction to collect payment and work out delivery options.
