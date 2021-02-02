The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested a Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School student on Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun to the campus, School Principal Amy Jordan said in a phone call to parents on Tuesday afternoon.
The student allegedly showed classmates the gun, who then reported the student to an adult staff member, Jordan said.
“Our administrators [and] school resource officer took immediate action and [removed] the student from the building,” Jordan said.
The gun wasn’t loaded and no ammunition was with the student, Jordan said in the voicemail.
“Courtway students and staff were not in danger at any time,” Jordan said.
Jordan thanked the CPD for their response and cited the middle school’s efforts to promote a safe culture as a factor in their successful response to Tuesday’s situation.
“We are thankful for the quick response of the CPD and the ‘see something-say something’ culture that [Courtway Middle School] has that brought a safe outcome to this situation,” Jordan said. “We remain committed to providing a safe and caring environment for all of our students every day. Whatever it takes.”
