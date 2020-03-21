Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 22 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state during a news conference on Saturday.
The update brings the total to 118 with one additional county, Sebastian County.
According to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health, of the current 118:
- Thirteen needed hospitalization, seven needed treatment in the ICU and four were on the ventilator at one point.
- Nine children 18 years old and younger; 32 seniors 65 and older; and 77 adults between the ages of 19-64.
- An even balance of females and males.
- Race and ethnicity measured 21% African American, 68% Caucasian and 11% divided.
Hutchinson said he wanted to speak directly to Arkansans ... that from looking at updates in other states, the overall COVID-19 spread across the U.S., projections Arkansas officials can make puts the coronavirus peak in our state at about six to eight weeks from now.
“Take this seriously, listen to the guidance," the governor said.
He said at that point, we can expect to see about 1,000 patients hospitalized, which strains the hospital systems, the economy and more and ultimately endangers lives; our goal is to reduce the spread and flatten that peak.
Hutchinson reminded residents about the part they play in doing that.
"This is where need everyone's help," the governor said.
- Practice social distancing.
- Businesses need to engage in screening.
- Avoid unnecessary travel.
- No larger than 10 people gatherings.
"We're doing all that we can as a state to flatten the peak to make sure we don't get any worse than the projections that we need your help to engage in these common-sense protective measures," Hutchinson said.
These are all hardships we're living under, Hutchinson said, but if successful in these efforts, Arkansas won't be forced to practice extreme measures.
What will six to eight weeks look like, he asked?
"The answer is, we produce, we work, we adjust and we support each other and that is important that we all do our part," the governor said.
He said there is much more unknown than known about COVID-19 and what we're facing and he hopes the team is wrong about the numbers, hope the peak isn't that high, the trend not that long, but recognizes regardless, we're all in this together.
"Let’s do all we can to get life in Arkansas back to normal and that takes some sacrifice by everybody," Hutchinson said.
Another point discussed during the update was in regards to personal protection equipment being used and steps the health care administration is taking to make sure professionals on the front line like doctors, clinicians and nurses are taking to make the most of what we have; to protect themselves but not be wasteful.
While there has been a shortage, Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized $30 million to the state department of finance for the purchase of more gear as professionals and first responders continue to test and treat patients with COVID-19.
According to the governor's office, the $30 million is being allocated from the Budget Stabilization Trust Fund to a Disaster Assistance Grant, which will go into the governor’s disaster fund.
DFA will find and purchase the PPE, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will distribute based upon priorities set by the Arkansas Department of Health. Local hospitals will participate in the bulk purchase and each will pay its portion of the overall purchase.
"The testers, first responders, nurses, and doctors are our first line of defense in the fight against this aggressive virus," Hutchinson said. "They are risking their lives in the same way as firefighters who run into a burning building. We must provide them every piece of protection they need as they test and treat the Arkansans who have contracted COVID-19."
