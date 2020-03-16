The number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 22 across the state of Arkansas.
During a news conference on Monday in Fayetteville, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state officials confirmed the 22 cases with 14 others under investigation, which includes two from outside the recently reported counties to now include Cleburne.
"This is tied to specific travel out-of-state," he said. "I think that's an important matter as our families are looking at where to go on spring break, what to do."
Hutchinson said every positive report across the state, every instance is preceded by out-of-state travel except one and it might be time to consider alternative travel to the annual spring break holiday.
"You have to be mindful of where you’re going, what you’re doing," he said.
During the appearance, the governor also spoke in regard to state testing increasing "dramatically" in the coming weeks.
He said over the next few weeks, Arkansans will see an increase in testing ability which means an increase in positive and negative reported numbers.
"Our strategy is to be ahead of the curve, to mitigate, while we don't have significant community spread in Arkansas," Hutchinson said.
In addition, he also spoke about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidelines in terms of meeting sizes. Previously, the organization's recommendation has included no gatherings with 200 plus people but in the last 24-hours, Hutchinson said they have moved toward a "no more than 50 plus" event restriction recommendation.
On Monday, President Donald Trump also released new guidelines — "The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the spread" — to address COVID-19:
- Listen to and follow the directions of state and local authorities.
- If someone feels sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact medical provider.
- If children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact medical provider.
- If someone in the household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact medical provider.
- If someone is an older person, stay home and away from other people.
- If someone is a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put another at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs the lungs or heart function or weakens the immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if young, or otherwise healthy, that person is still at risk and activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that that person does their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- a. Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- b. If someone works in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, that person has a special responsibility to maintain their normal work schedule and employers should follow CDC guidance to protect an employee's health at work.
- c. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
- d. Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- e. Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- f. Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- a. Wash hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- b. Avoid touching the face.
- c. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of the elbow.
- d. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
"School operations can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus," a news release from the White House states. "Governors of states with evidence of community transmission should close schools in affected and surrounding areas. Governors should close schools in communities that are near areas of community transmission, even if those areas are in neighboring states.
"In addition, state and local officials should close schools where coronavirus has been identified in the population associated with the school. States and localities that close schools need to address childcare needs of critical responders, as well as the nutritional needs of children."
According to White House officials, in states with evidence of community transmission, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate, should be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.