Arkansas has been hit with nine more positive cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 174, according to state officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, along with his health care team working the COVID-19 pandemic, joined together for their daily update Monday at the state capitol.
Hutchinson addressed personal protective equipment and said he was pleased to say that because of the efforts of the procurement team — they have an order for two million units scheduled — some of what is ordered will be available to ship out late this week for health care workers across the state during this COVID-19 crisis.
“We do have this in motion,” the governor said, noting that things can change day-by-day.
Hutchinson also gave updates regarding the state’s economy state budget and tax deadlines, all of which connect.
He said as a result of layoffs, business slowdowns and more, there will be a $353 million reduction in state revenue between now and the end of the June 30 fiscal year.
As a result, people are short on finances, which is straining families. Therefore, the governor said, the state tax filing will mirror the new federal guidelines, pushing the deadlines for individual tax filers to July 15 — corporate filers and estimated payment for the current year will stay the same.
Due to needing to balance and finalize the June 30 state budget and the new July 15 deadline causing issue with that, Hutchinson announced that a special session of the general assembly will have to be called, the date to be determined at a later time.
With each day, more and more information about the COVID-19 pandemic comes to light across Arkansas.
To date, Faulkner County is one of several across the state to register positive results from residents, including a recent notification from a University of Central Arkansas employee.
President Houston Davis informed faculty, staff and students about the news on Sunday.
According to Davis, the employee’s last time on campus was March 16.
“After which the employee was telecommuting, as advised in our March 16 communication to faculty and staff,” the president’s notification reads.
Following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, university officials have investigated all contact the employee had with others and have notified each — they have entered mandated self-quarantine — and UCA is also following the CDC’s protocol for sanitizing those buildings and areas in which the individual worked.
“As communicated last week, we are continuing to shift to only the most essential services for those students who need to remain on campus,” Davis said. “As of today, March 22, and until further notice, any remaining campus dining services will be to-go only. Other campus services may also have more restricted hours this week and for the remainder of the semester.”
In other news, Baptist Health officials announced on Monday that several of their hospitals across the state have set up sites to evaluate people who are concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Conway’s location is included in that, a triage area has been prepared in the front area of the hospital’s emergency department. Medical personnel will triage and medically screen patients, who will then be treated — and billed like an emergency room visit — the site operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Conway Regional Medical Center is another location for community members, hospital staff offering on-site, drive-thru testing at the referral of a physician, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at the west lobby entrance.
